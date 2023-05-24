Here's Why Investors Should Retain Paychex (PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. PAYX has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of its growth.

PAYX’s earnings are anticipated to grow 13.8% and 8.1% in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. Paychex has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Factors That Augur Well

Paychexhas grown significantly over the years by providing industry-leading services and technology solutions to its clients and their employees. Its solid business model, diversified products and services and strategic acquisitions have boosted its top-line growth. Revenues grew at a five-year (2017-2022) CAGR of 7.9%. Higher revenues are likely to expand margins and increase profitability in the long run.

The company puts consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company paid dividends of $999.6 million, $908.7 million and $889.4 million, and repurchased shares worth $145.2 million, $155.7 million and $171.9 million, respectively, in fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020. Such initiatives not only instil investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

A Key Risk

Paychex is seeing an increase in expenses as it continues to invest in sales, marketing, product development and supporting technology. Total expenses of $2.7 billion increased 7% year over year in fiscal 2022. These expenses increased 1% year over year in fiscal 2021, 7% in fiscal 2020 and 15% in fiscal 2019.

Paychex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

