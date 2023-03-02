Here's Why Investors Should Retain Paychex (PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. PAYX currently benefits from a solid business model, as well as investor-friendly steps.

PAYX’s earnings are anticipated to grow 12.7% and 7.7% in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Factors That Augur Well

Paychexhas grown significantly over the years by providing industry-leading services and technology solutions to its clients and their employees. Its solid business model, diversified products and services, and strategic acquisitions have boosted its top-line growth. Revenues witnessed a five-year (2018-2022) CAGR of 6.4%. Higher revenues are likely to expand margins and increase profitability in the long run.

Paychex, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Paychex, Inc. revenue-ttm | Paychex, Inc. Quote

Paychex puts consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company paid dividends of $999.6 million, $908.7 million and $889.4 million, and repurchased shares worth $145.2 million, $155.7 million and $171.9 million, respectively, in fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020. Such initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share.

A Key Risk

Paychex is seeing an increase in expenses as it continues to invest in sales, marketing, product development and supporting technology. Total expenses of $2.7 billion increased 7% year over year in fiscal 2022. These expenses increased 1% year over year in fiscal 2021, 7% in fiscal 2020 and 15% in fiscal 2019. Hence, the company's bottom line is likely to remain under pressure going forward.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Paychex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Trane Technologies TT and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG.

Trane Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. TT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Trane delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2% on average.

Interpublic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. IPG has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.6%.

IPG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2% on average.

