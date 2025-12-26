Here's Why Investors Should Retain MetLife Stock for Now

MetLife, Inc. MET primarily provides protection and investment products to a range of individual and institutional customers. Beyond offering individual annuities, insurance and investment products, the company delivers group insurance, as well as retirement and savings products and services. In the past six months, MET shares have grown 0.9%, underperforming the industry’s 4.4% rise.

MetLife, an insurance-based global financial services company with a market capitalization of $53.4 billion, is well-poised to grow on the back of higher premiums, cost-cutting efforts, cash generation ability, and acquisitions and partnerships. Its forward P/E of 8.09X is lower than the industry average of 9.28X. The company has a Value Score of A.

Courtesy of solid prospects, MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Where Do Estimates for MET Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $8.71 per share, indicating a 7.4% year-over-year rise, which has been revised upward over the past seven days. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $79.1 billion for 2025, implying 8.3% year-over-year rise. It beat earnings estimates in one of the past four quarters and missed three times.

MET’s Growth Drivers

MetLife has seen a steady recovery in its premiums, supported by its broad product portfolio, customized insurance solutions and long-standing relationships with large corporate clients and payers, which ensure steady business volumes. Its total premium rose 2.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2025, driven by strong performances in the Group Benefits, Asia and EMEA segments.

The company’s emphasis on streamlining operations, acquisitions and collaborations is expected to support sustainable growth. Key initiatives include the launch of Chariot Re and broadening digital collaborations like Xcelerator in Latin America. It is focusing on the acquisition of PineBridge Investments to bolster investment management capabilities.

MetLife’s growth strategy focuses on steady, high-quality expansion rather than aggressive risk-taking. The company is scaling capital-efficient businesses, deepening its retirement and protection offerings, and using technology and data-led tools to improve margins while supporting consistent earnings growth across regions.

Cost-saving initiatives have driven significant operational efficiency at MetLife. Under the New Frontier strategy 2025, the company aims for a 100-bps reduction in unit costs over five years by streamlining operations, expanding high-growth segments and accelerating asset management.

MetLife’s robust liquidity position, evidenced by $20.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2025, far exceeds its short-term debt of $378 million. This financial strength supports shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividend payouts. From the start of 2025 to October, the company bought back common shares worth $2.6 million. Its dividend yield of 2.8% remains higher than the industry’s average of 2.2%.

MET: Risks to Watch

There are some factors that investors should keep a careful eye on.

MetLife's investment income has been under pressure in recent years. After rising 25% in 2021 on the back of strong private equity returns, the metric declined nearly 26% in 2022 amid a weaker real estate equity market. Despite the high-interest-rate environment, variable investment income fell sharply 72.9% in 2023. In 2024, it totaled $1 billion, falling short of the company’s $1.5-billion target. MetLife expects pre-tax variable investment income to reach $1.7 billion in 2025. Notably, the metric came in at $1 billion in the first nine months of 2025.

The company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) stands at 1.8%, trailing the industry average of 2.1%. This suggests weaker capital efficiency and raises concerns about the company's ability to generate sufficient returns from its deployed resources.

