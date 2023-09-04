Here's Why Investors Should Retain Manulife (MFC) Stock Now

Manulife Financial Corporation’s MFC strong Asia business, expanding wealth and asset management domain, solid capital position and favorable growth estimates make it worthy of retaining in one’s portfolio.

The life insurer has a decent track record of delivering earnings surprises in three of the last four quarters while missing once, the average beat being 2%.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Manulife currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, the stock has gained 4.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

Manulife’s return on equity (ROE) for the trailing 12 months is 13.5%, better than the industry’s average of 13%. This reflects Manulife’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. The company targets 15% ROE over the medium term.

Business Tailwinds

Manulife, a leading life insurer in Canada, continually grows its Asia business, contributing significantly to its core earnings. The life insurer remains focused on accelerating growth in the highest potential businesses and targets three-fourth of core earnings from these businesses by 2025.

MFC’s Asia business is expected to benefit from an aging population and growth in household wealth. APE sales, new business value and new business CSM are expected to drive growth in this segment.

Manulife is consistently expanding its Wealth and Asset Management business around the world, which has been driving its core earnings growth. The company expects core EBITDA margin to be near 30% for this segment. Positive flows, consistent net income yield and the company’s acquisition of Manulife Fund Management in China should drive its margins in the future.

MFC has an impressive inorganic growth story. Strategic acquisitions, transformational digital offerings and bancassurance partnerships are expected to fuel growth in the future. Banking on its solid financial position, Manulife is well poised to ramp up its inorganic growth profile.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.44 and $2.66, indicating increases of 2.5% and 8.9% year over year, respectively. The long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 10%. Manulife expects core EPS growth between 10% and 12% over the medium term.

MFC boasts a strong capital position. Its dividend has increased at a six-year CAGR of 10%. It targets dividend payout in the range of 35-45% over the medium term.

The insurer returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through share buyback and dividends in the first half of 2023. MFC targets a leverage ratio of 25% over the medium term.

Manulife has a Value Score of A.

MFC’s long-term debt has increased more than three-fold over the last five years. Moreover, the company is exposed to currency translation losses, which may impact its results. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive growth in the long term.

