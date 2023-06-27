Here's Why Investors Should Retain Live Nation (LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV is likely to benefit from pent-up demand for live events, Venue Nation portfolio and the sponsorship and advertising business. Also, focus on new client additions bode well. However, rise in operating expenses are a concern.

Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock for the time being.

Growth Catalysts

Shares of Live Nation have gained 28.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 13% growth. The company is benefiting from pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. During the first quarter of 2023, the company sold $72.6 million in fee-bearing tickets, up 41% year over year. the upside was primarily backed by solid North America concert ticket sales growth (35%) and international concert ticket sales growth (65%). Also, it recorded benefits from new client additions. Backed by solid consumer demand and increased ticket volume, gross transaction value (GTV) during the quarter came in at $7.7 billion, up 60% year over year. Going forward, the company anticipates increased Live Nation concert ticket sales and additional sales from ancillary revenue streams, including insurance, upgrades and other upsells.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Increased focus on Venue Nation portfolio bodes well. In 2023, the company emphasized on hosting nearly 3 million fans at 1,000 shows. It is optimistic in this regard and anticipates the initiative to drive long-term growth and profitability across its businesses.



The company is affirmative about its growth prospects in 2023. Robust fan engagement will likely continue into 2023, as arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums are expected to witness growth in their show count and ticket sales relative to 2022 levels. For concerts, the company stated that it has already sold more than 90 million tickets (as of May 2023), up 20% year over year. In terms of tickets, the company is likely to benefit from the market pricing trend.



The company emphasizes sponsorship and advertising businesses to drive growth. In first-quarter 2023, total revenues from Sponsorship & Advertising business came in at $170.1 million, up 47% from $115.7 million reported in the previous year. The upside was primarily driven by the reopening of international markets, the increase in high-profile artists (that attract premium marketing partners) and the expansion of our venue network. Also, it stated benefit from new partnerships, including Google Pixel, PayPal and Levi's. Given the strength in consumer demand (for the upcoming shows) and confirmed sponsorship activity (of more than 80%), the momentum will likely persist in the upcoming periods.

Concerns

The company has been bearing the brunt of increased expenses for some time. The downside is compounded by noticeably high costs (caused by expanded operations) and higher selling, general and administrative expenditures (due to compensation costs brought on by increasing staff year over year). In first-quarter 2023, total direct operating expenses were $2,115.6 million compared with $1,071 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the same quarter were $690.3 million compared with $570.2 million reported in the prior-year period. The company is cautious of cost overruns related to the development and expansion of live music venues.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Live Nation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have surged 142.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 48.5% and 162.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. Shares of TCOM have increased 24.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS implies an increase of 102.2% and 334.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.8%, on average. Shares of OSW have increased 49% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 33.9% and 89.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.