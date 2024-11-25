Here's Why Investors Should Retain JetBlue Airways Stock Now

JetBlue Airways’ JBLU proactive cost-cutting initiatives are boosting operational efficiency. Efforts to modernize its fleet are also encouraging. However, the company’s struggle on the top-line front is concerning.

Factors Favoring JBLU

In the third quarter of 2024, total operating expenses were down by 4.2% year over year. JBLU’s structural cost program has also progressed well over the year, achieving $24 million in savings in the third quarter and year-to-date savings of $169 million.



Moreover, JBLU’s JetForward strategy, which focuses on improving service, expanding the Northeast leisure network and managing costs to offer more value, is boosting its prospects. The program is expected to drive an $800-$900 million EBIT uplift by 2027.

The company’s fleet modernization efforts are commendable, having received six A220 aircraft in the third quarter of 2024, with seven more expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing the total to 27 for the year. The fleet upgrade program, which was increased from $75 million to $100 million, has saved $95 million by avoiding engine maintenance on the older E190 fleet. These savings will continue until the full retirement of the E190s in 2025. JBLU plans to spend around $450 million in the fourth and $1.6 billion for the year, reflecting strong investment in fleet expansion and modernization.

Owing to such tailwinds, JBLU shares have risen 25.6% year over year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.9% in the same period.



JBLU: Key Risks to Watch

JetBlue's top line is suffering due to a 2% decline in consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) to 14.49 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) declined 3.6% to 16.74 billion.

In the third quarter of 2024, interest expenses rose 89% year over year. The company’s high debt levels are concerning.



JBLU’s Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

