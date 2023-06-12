Here's Why Investors Should Retain JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK is likely to benefit from digital initiatives, product expansions and licensing partnerships. This and the focus on expansion initiatives bode well. However, higher expenses are a headwind.



Let’s delve deeper.

Growth Catalysts

JAKKS Pacific realizes the importance of online retailing, thereby shifting its focus to aggressively boost online sales. In the past few quarters, JAKKS Pacific is committed to create digital experiences for online shoppers, such as videos, 360-degree product images and enhanced web pages. It continues to modify sales and logistic capabilities to capitalize on this continued shift to online. JAKK is optimistic about its robust customer demand and has been continuously making timely brand developments and product innovations to drive margins.

JAKK is focused on new product launches to drive growth. The company plans to launch the Encanto product line in the girls division that will comprise fashion dolls, large dolls, playsets, dress-up and role play. The pipeline also includes the extension of its Perfectly Cute doll and accessory line at Target, new launch of toys and collectibles based on Haribo (a global gummy candy brand). In the boys division, the company intends to work on the Black and Decker product line and the re-release of Creepy Crawlers.

The company made progress related to new licenses covering ball pits, the 10 environments, play environment, outdoor furniture, the foot-to-floor ride-on and trampoline businesses. Its new licenses include Apex Legends, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Blippi, Chucky, Ghostbusters, Hocus Pocus, Peppa the Pig, PJ Mask, Raya and the Last Dragon and Spirit.

JAKKS Pacific's outlook for 2023 and beyond is promising. Its strategic expansion into new categories and acquisition of licenses to enhance their products has led to thriving evergreen businesses. The introduction of skateboard and roller skate products in their seasonal business garnered positive customer response. To maximize this success, JAKKS Pacific is expanding its distribution channels.

JAKKS Pacific is committed to diversify its footprint outside the United States. In sync with its endeavors, the company opened sales offices and expanded product distribution agreements. After launching Tsum Tsum in the key international markets like Latin America and Asia, the company plans to expand its distribution in new territories. Its partnership with Meisheng is expected to lead to robust growth in Asia.



Concerns

The company has been bearing the brunt of increased expenses for some time. During first-quarter 2023, SG&A costs were $35.8 million, up from $30.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by a rise in warehouse and storage costs. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A costs were 33.3%, up from 25.4% in the prior-year quarter. JAKK is cautious about expenses related to interest expenses, stock-based compensation and banking-related fees.

