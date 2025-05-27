Here's Why Investors Should Retain ITT Stock in Portfolio Now

ITT Inc. ITT has been benefiting from strength in the short-cycle business within the energy and industrial markets. Growth in demand for parts, services and valves is aiding the Industrial Process segment. Growth in component and connector sales within the defense and industrial markets is supporting the Connect and Control Technologies segment.



Strong demand for the company’s brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies in the OEM and rail transportation markets is likely to drive the Motion Technologies segment’s performance in the quarters ahead. For 2025, the company expects its organic sales to increase 3-5% from the year-ago level.



The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. In September 2024, ITT acquired kSARIA Parent, Inc. The acquisition will enhance its portfolio of connectivity solutions for the defense and aerospace end markets, technological capabilities and market reach, thereby driving growth and operational efficiency.



Also, in January 2024, it acquired Svanehøj for approximately $395 million. The inclusion of Svanehøj’s portfolio of highly engineered flow solutions expanded its customer offerings and boosted its position in the marine pumps industry. Acquisitions contributed 6.3% to the company’s sales in first-quarter 2025.



ITT remains committed to increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments and share repurchases. For instance, during the first three months of 2025, the company paid out dividends of $28.7 million and repurchased shares worth $100 million. Also, in 2024, dividend payments totaled $104.7 million and share repurchases were $104.5 million. The quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 10% in February 2025.

ITT’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 10.5% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth.



However, the company has been subject to high operating costs and expenses over time. For instance, in 2024, its cost of sales recorded a year-over-year increase of 9.6% due to rising raw material and labor costs. Also, the company's sales and marketing expenses rose 18.2% year over year in the same period due to increasing personnel and other sales-related costs.



The trend continued in first-quarter 2025, with the sales and marketing expenses rising 6.2% and general and administrative expenses increasing 19.3% year over year.



Given its substantial international operations, foreign-currency woes are also likely to hurt its top line in the quarters ahead. For instance, in the first quarter, foreign currency translation reduced revenues by $16 million.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are presented below.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s 2025 earnings has increased 5.4%.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FSS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Signal’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.6%.



Unifirst Corporation UNF currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. UNF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Unifirst’s fiscal 2025 (ending August 2025) earnings has increased 4.1%.

