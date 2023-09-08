Here's Why Investors Should Retain IQVIA (IQV) Stock Now

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is benefiting from a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure as well as an addressable market size.

The company has a long-term expected earnings growth rate of 10.7%.

Factors Favoring IQV

IQVIA’s addressable market size is more than $200 billion and consists of outsourced research and development, real-world evidence and connected health, and technology-enabled clinical and commercial operations markets.

The company aims to expand and penetrate these markets by innovating and improving offerings using its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.

A set of robust capabilities places IQVIA strongly in the life sciences space and positions it to make most of the market opportunities. The company has a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure, analytics-driven clinical development capabilities, a robust real-world solutions ecosystem and a growing set of proprietary clinical and commercial applications that allows it to grow and retain relationships with healthcare stakeholders.

Key Risks

IQVIA’s current ratio at the second-quarter 2023 end was pegged at 0.81, lower than 0.96 reported at the end of the year-ago quarter. A decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank

IQV currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Here we present some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Business Services sector.

Clean Harbors CLH has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). Earnings for 2023 are suggested to be in line with the year-ago quarter while revenues are anticipated to rise 5.3% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CLH had an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters. The average beat was 13%. CLH carries a VGM Score of B.

Verisk Analytics VRSK carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Earnings for 2023 are projected to grow 14%. Revenues for 2023 are forecast to fall 8.3% from the year-ago figure.

VRSK had an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matching on one instance. The average surprise was 9.85%.



