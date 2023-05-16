Here's Why Investors Should Retain Henry Schein (HSIC) for Now

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by strategic acquisitions and the robust performance of the dental business worldwide. The company’s Technology and Value-Added Services segment significantly contributed to the first-quarter top line with the strength of Henry Schein One — a joint venture with Internet Brands.

However, lower sales of PPE and COVID-19 test kits and escalating expenses do not bode well for the company.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has declined 9.5% compared to the 7.1% rise of the industry and a 1% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

The leading distributor of healthcare products and services has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion. Henry Schein’s PE ratio of 14.53 compares favorably with the industry’s 28.10 and the S&P 500’s 19.67.

HSIC surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and matched the same in one, delivering an average earnings surprise of 0.51%. In the last reported quarter, the company missed the consensus estimate for earnings by 2.42%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides

Value-Added Acquisitions: Henry Schein has a robust pipeline for acquisitions, instilling optimism about the stock. Last month, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire S.I.N. Implant System, one of Brazil’s leading manufacturers of dental implants. The announcement marks HSIC’s planned entry into Brazil’s large implant market. The company has been serving the country’s dental practitioners since 2014.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Henry Schein completed its majority share acquisition of Biotech Dental in April 2022, expanding its comprehensive integrated suite of planning and diagnostic software and dental implants and Clear Aligners portfolio. In May, HSIC announced the acquisition of Regional Health Care Group, a medical product distribution company serving customers in Australia and New Zealand. The addition will leverage the countries’ infrastructure to expand HSIC’s offering to medical practitioners in the region.

Contributions From the Dental Business: In the first quarter of 2023, Henry Schein reported a 3.8% year-over-year increase in global Dental sales to $1.9 billion. The dental distribution business was fueled by an aging global population and the growing awareness of the benefits of preventative care and oral hygiene.

Of the dental equipment, traditional equipment sales grew strongly in contrast to digital equipment comprising 2D, 3D digital imaging, mills and intra-oral scanners. The global bookings of traditional equipment remained robust and rose year-over-year.

Within HSIC’s Global Dental Specialty business, implant sales growth was driven by the premium Camlog product line in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Technology and Value-Added Services Business: Within the segment, the largest component — Henry Schein One — reported both domestic and international growth in the first quarter of 2023.

North America registered strong sales of Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend cloud-based solutions and a customer shift from the Easy Dental product, with the Easy Dental lifecycle ending later this year. Internationally, the growth was fully supported by cloud-based solutions, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, where it was recently launched. During the first-quarterearnings call HSIC noted that its customer base for Dentrix and Dentrix Ascend increased nearly 30% from the prior year.

Recently, the company announced the full integration of AI solutions into Dentrix Ascend —the company’s cloud-based practice management software. The solutions Dentrix Ascend Detect AI and Dentrix Ascend Voice offer powerful tools to help dental professionals improve case acceptance and elevate patient care through accurate diagnoses.

Downsides

PPE & COVID-19 Test Kit Sales Continue to Decline: Lower sales of PPE products and COVID test kits continue to impact Henry Schein’s overall top line. The company reported a 35% year-over-year decrease in sales of PPE products and an approximately 80% year-over-year decline in COVID-19 test kit sales in the first quarter of 2023.

HSIC also maintained its original 2023 guidance of a 20%-25% decline in PPE product sales.

Mounting Expenses Put Pressure: Mounting operating expenses negatively affected the company’s adjusted operating margin in the first quarter. The contraction was mainly due to lower gross profit dollars from PPE and COVID-19 test kit sales and higher acquisition-related costs, partially offset by a gross margin rate improvement.

Estimate Trend

Henry Schein has been witnessing a negative estimate revision trend for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has remained constant at $5.32 in the past 60 days and has moved 1.1% south to $5.26 in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $12.84 billion, suggesting a 1.5% decline from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Zimmer Biomet ZBH, Penumbra PEN and Hologic, Inc. HOLX.

Zimmer Biomet, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an earnings yield of 5.42% compared to the industry’s -1.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.38%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zimmer Biomet’s shares have increased 14.6% compared to the industry’s 29.6% decline in the past year.

Penumbra, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 64.1% for 2024. Penumbra’s shares have risen 60.4% against the industry’s 29.6% fall over the past year.

PEN’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.4%.

Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an earnings yield of 4.68% compared to the industry’s -7.62%. Shares of HOLX have risen 4.2% compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth over the past year.

Hologic’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.3%.

