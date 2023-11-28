Here's Why Investors Should Retain Golar LNG (GLNG) Now

Golar LNG Limited GLNG is benefiting from investor-friendly initiatives and solid liquidity.

Factors Favoring GLNG

Efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are impressive. As of third-quarter 2023, Golar LNG had $117.3 million available for further repurchases out of the $150 million approved. It also pays a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 1.95 at the end of third-quarter 2023. A current ratio of more than 1 implies that the company has enough liquid assets to cover its short-term liabilities.

Upbeat demand for LNG is a tailwind for Golar LNG. Amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, Europe is likely to have sought gas supplies outside Russia. This is expected to have driven demand for LNG vessels. In fact, the company’s total operating revenues have increased 5% year over year in the first nine months of 2023.

Key Risks

Although economic activities picked up from the pandemic gloom, supply-chain disruptions continue to dent shipping stocks like Golar LNG. Increased operating costs are also limiting bottom-line growth.

Zacks Rank

GLNG currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada ACDVF and SkyWest SKYW.

Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Canada (ACDVF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.