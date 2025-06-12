Here's Why Investors Should Retain Expeditors Stock Now

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is thriving with robust demand, which is boosting its top line. Shareholder-friendly initiatives are encouraging. However, EXPD is grappling with geopolitical uncertainties and elevated operating expenses.

Factors Favoring EXPD

Expeditors delivered a strong and confident performance in a complex global trade environment, underscoring its ability to thrive amid uncertainty in the first quarter of 2025. The company achieved solid year-over-year growth in airfreight tonnage volume by 9% and ocean container volumes by 8%, respectively, demonstrating the strength of its global network and the resilience of its teams. Demand remained robust, especially in the technology sector, and Expeditors capitalized on shifting trade patterns by quickly adapting to customer needs, solidifying its position as a go-to logistics partner during turbulent times.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s deep cross-border expertise continues to be a competitive advantage, as evidenced by the hundreds of industry update sessions held to guide clients through rapidly evolving trade regulations. This high level of engagement not only reinforces customer loyalty but also attracts new business, particularly in warehousing, distribution and customs brokerage. Expeditors’ ability to provide end-to-end logistics solutions positions it to benefit further as global supply chains become increasingly complex.

Expeditors' commitment to its shareholders is encouraging, as evidenced by its latest 5.5% dividend hike, raising the semi-annual payout from $0.73 to $0.77 per share, payable on June 16, 2025. This move reflects the company's strong cash position and continued focus on enhancing shareholder returns.

Expeditors has shown a consistent track record of rewarding investors, with previous dividend increases of 15.5% in 2022 and 3% in 2023, alongside substantial share repurchases totaling more than $1.5 billion in 2022. These actions highlight a well-balanced capital allocation strategy and a confident outlook on sustained financial performance. In the first quarter of 2025, EXPD returned $177 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.

Robust liquidity is another tailwind for Expeditors, as the company ended 2024 with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.77. A current ratio of greater than one is always recommended, as it indicates that the company has sufficient cash to meet its short-term obligations. In the first quarter of 2025, the current ratio was pegged at 1.83.

Owing to such tailwinds, the company’s shares have risen 3.3% year to date compared to the Transportation - Services industry’s fall of 1.5%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EXPD: Key Risks to Watch

Expeditors is struggling with increased operating expenses, adversely impacting its bottom line. In the first quarter of 2025, total operating expenses rose 20.5% year over year. This surge in expenses was primarily driven by increased ocean freight and ocean services costs.

Ocean freight and ocean services expenses jumped 38.6% year over year, pushing up the total operating costs. The Airfreight services, which represent 27% of total operating costs, rose 20.6% year over year.

Moreover, Expeditors acknowledges that global uncertainty is expected to persist and may have a significant impact on the logistics industry. The company anticipates continued volatility in global freight markets and pricing in the near term, driven by shifting trade dynamics and broader geopolitical and economic factors.

EXPD’s Zacks Rank

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

