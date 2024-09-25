Here's Why Investors Should Retain Expeditors Stock Now

Expeditors’ EXPD robust liquidity position is boosting the company’s financial stability. The shareholder-friendly approach also bodes well for the company. However, EXPD is grappling with increased operating expenses, hurting the company’s bottom line.

Factors Favoring EXPD

Expeditors’ commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends and buybacks is encouraging. The company has returned $205 million to shareholders in stock repurchases and dividends during the second quarter of 2024. These initiatives not only bolster investor confidence but also positively impact the company’s bottom line.

EXPD’s financial stability is boosted by its robust liquidity. The company exited the second quarter of 2024 with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.71. A current ratio of greater than 1 is always desirable as it indicates that the company has sufficient cash to meet its short-term debt obligations.

Owing to such tailwinds, shares of EXPD have risen 10.6% in the past year compared with its industry’s decline of 1% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors: Key Risks to Watch

The surge in operating expenses is adversely impacting the company’s bottom line, driven by increased aircraft services. In the second quarter of 2024, operating expenses surged by 11.2% year over year to $2.22 billion.

Aircraft services, which represent 29% of total operating costs, increased by 23% year over year. The ocean freight and ocean services expenses jumped by 17.8% year over year, pushing up the total operating costs.

Expeditors is grappling with declining airfreight and ocean container volumes, which reflect weakened demand and falling rates. Management believes that in the current inflation-induced high-interest-rate environment, shippers face uncertain demand for their products as consumers remain cautious due to reduced purchasing power.

EXPD’s Zacks Rank

Expeditorscurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

