Here's Why Investors Should Retain Expeditors (EXPD) Now

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD is benefiting from its pro-investor steps and solid liquidity. However, increased operating expenses are worrisome.

Factors Favoring EXPD

We are impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward its shareholders. In May 2022, the company had announced a 15.5% hike in semi-annual cash dividend to 67 cents per share (annualized $1.34). EXPD hiked its dividend by a further 3% this year, thereby raising its semi-annual cash dividend to 69 cents per share.

The company is also active on the buyback front. In the COVID-19-ravaged 2020, it repurchased 4.6 million shares on an average price of $72.26 per share.

During 2021, the company repurchased 4.4 million shares at an average price of $117.54. In 2022, EXPD repurchased 14.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $108.88. In the first half of 2023, it repurchased 8 million shares of common stock at an average price of $113.23.

Expeditors' healthy current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is encouraging. The metric stood at 2.21 at the end of second-quarter 2023. A current ratio in excess of 1 indicates that a company has enough short-term assets on hand to cover all short-term liabilities.

Key Risks

Expeditors is being hurt by an increase in operating expenses. Notably, operating expenses climbed more than 4% year over year in 2022 despite the company's cost-cutting initiatives to combat weak demand. High operating expenses are restricting bottom-line growth.

Zacks Rank

EXPD currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation GATX and Triton International Limited TRTN.

GATX, which presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has strengthened its railcar leasing operations. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For third-quarter and 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 36.6% and 14.3% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Triton, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Triton has an impressive liquidity position. Its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 3.83 at the end of second-quarter 2023. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GATX Corporation (GATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Triton International Limited (TRTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.