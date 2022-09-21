Here's Why Investors Should Retain Equifax (EFX) Stock Now

Equifax Inc. EFX is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and technology transformation.

EFX’s revenues are anticipated to grow 3.9% and 6.5%, in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Factors That Augur Well

Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Equifax for a while. The recent buyout of Efficient Hire is expected to expand the company's portfolio of employer- and HR-focused solutions, thus helping its clients to better manage hiring and employment needs. Additionally, the acquisition of LawLogix positions Equifax to deliver a comprehensive set of services suitable for employers in a rapidly changing employment and regulatory environment.

EFX’s ongoing cloud data and technology transformation is aimed at driving innovation and product development as well as strengthen customer and partner integration. As part of the transformation, Equifax is migrating to a public cloud environment that engages virtual private cloud deployment techniques. The company remains focused on streamlining customers’ access to its analytical platforms.

A Key Risk

Equifax's current ratio at the end of the June quarter was pegged at 0.51, lower than the current ratio of 0.71 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Gartner, Inc. IT, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Gartner sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. IT has an earnings growth rate of 3.4% for 2023.

Gartner delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

ADP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ADP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12%.

ADP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gartner, Inc. (IT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.