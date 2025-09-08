Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delek US Holdings Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK plays a prominent role in the U.S. downstream energy market, primarily focused on refining crude oil and managing logistics operations. The company produces key fuel products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, while also overseeing the infrastructure required for their efficient storage and transportation. With its refineries strategically positioned and a well-integrated logistics network, Delek plays a vital role in maintaining the reliability of the national fuel supply chain.

Over the past 12 months, DK has delivered the strongest performance among the industry peers, with its share price surging 67%. This gain has far outpaced CVR Energy, Inc. CVI, which saw a 40.4% increase, and is well ahead of Valero Energy Corporation VLO and Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC, which posted more modest share price gains of 16.9% and 10.4%, respectively. In stark contrast, the Refining and Marketing oil and gas sub-industry (ZSI128M) declined 3.1%, while the broader Oils and Energy sector (ZS12M) edged up just 4.1%. DK’s exceptional share price growth highlights its clear outperformance both within the refining and marketing sub-industry and across the energy sector.

12-Month Stock Performance Overview



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Delek’s market trajectory, like many other energy companies, has been influenced by shifts in crude oil prices, refining margin volatility and broader economic trends. While some investors are optimistic about the company’s long-term outlook, others remain cautious in the face of short-term market uncertainty.

As the energy landscape evolves, Delek remains a stock of interest for potential investors. The company’s historical fluctuations prompt a key question: Is this an opportune moment to invest, hold existing shares or adopt a more cautious stance?

Let us find the primary drivers behind Delek’s current market position to better assess whether it presents a buying opportunity or if waiting on the sidelines may be a more prudent choice.

What Is Powering DK’s Momentum?

Improved Refining Margin Capture: Despite a benchmark Gulf Coast 5-3-2 crack spread that was only 11.4% higher year over year, DK's realized refining margin increased 96 cents per barrel compared with the second quarter of 2024. This outperformance is a direct result of the EOP initiatives, including commercial contract renegotiations, debottlenecking, improved product yield recovery and optimized logistics. This ability to outperform the benchmark indicates a higher-quality earnings profile and less dependence on pure market volatility.

Strong Standalone Balance Sheet Flexibility: Excluding the consolidated debt of its majority-owned MLP, Delek Logistics, DK maintains a strong standalone financial position. As of June 30, 2025, DK (on a standalone basis) had $614.1 million in cash and $889.3 million of long-term debt, resulting in a net debt position of only $275.2 million. This financial strength enables the company to navigate market cycles with significant flexibility, invest in high-return projects and continue its shareholder return program without over-leveraging itself.

Robust Operational Performance and Record Throughputs: The refining segment reported record throughput levels across its system in the second quarter, particularly at the Big Spring, Krotz Springs and Tyler refineries. This indicates excellent operational reliability and effective execution of maintenance and improvement projects. Strong operational performance is the foundation for capturing favorable market margins and directly contributes to the improved financial results seen in the quarter, with the refining segment’s adjusted EBITDA more than doubling year over year to $113.6 million. In comparison, Valero Energy and CVR Energy have struggled with throughput consistency amid operational challenges, giving DK a competitive edge.

Counter-Cyclical Capital Return to Shareholders: DK has demonstrated a strong and disciplined commitment to returning capital to its shareholders, even during a period of reported net losses. In the second quarter, the company paid $15.5 million in dividends and repurchased $13 million of its common stock, with an additional $7.5 million repurchased after the quarter ended. Over the past 12 months, total capital returns have exceeded $150 million. This counter-cyclical buyback program, supported by a strong standalone balance sheet, highlights management's confidence in the company's future cash flow generation and intrinsic value.

Strong Momentum in Midstream Value Unlocking (Sum of the Parts): The company is making substantial progress on its "Sum of the Parts" strategy to unlock the value of its midstream assets held by Delek Logistics Partners (DKL). Key achievements include increasing DKL's third-party EBITDA from 40% to 80%, growing its 2025 EBITDA guidance to $480-$520 million, and reducing Delek US Holdings' ownership from 79% to the low 60s while increasing the received distributions. The recent completion of the Libby 2 gas plant and a successful $700 million high-yield debt offering have strengthened DKL's economic independence and growth runway.

Which Market Trends Might Impact DK’s Expansion?

Exposure to Commodity Price and Crack Spread Volatility: Delek US Holdings' profitability is inherently tied to the volatile spreads between crude oil feedstock costs and refined product prices. The company's improved performance in the second quarter was partly driven by a stronger margin environment. A sharp contraction in these crack spreads, which can be caused by economic slowdowns, changes in global supply dynamics or shifts in demand, would directly and negatively impact profitability and cash flow, regardless of the success of the EOP initiatives. This vulnerability is shared across the industry and evident in recent earnings pressures faced by CVR Energy and Marathon Petroleum.

High Consolidated Leverage and Debt Burden: On a consolidated basis, which includes the debt of Delek Logistics, DK carries a substantial debt load. As of June 30, 2025, total consolidated long-term debt was $3.1 billion against cash of $615.5 million, resulting in net debt of $2.49 billion. This high leverage increases the company's financial risk, especially during industry downturns, as a significant portion of operating cash flow must be directed toward interest payments rather than growth investments or shareholder returns. While Valero Energy maintains a relatively stronger balance sheet, Delek US Holdings' debt profile is more comparable to Marathon Petroleum, which also carries significant leverage.

Significant Capital Expenditures and Working Capital Drains: The company reported capital expenditures of $164 million in the second quarter, with $115 million of that being growth capital primarily at DKL. Furthermore, cash flow from operations was positively impacted by $51 million of timing-related working capital movements. High ongoing capital requirements and potential future working capital outflows can consume cash that might otherwise be used for debt reduction or shareholder returns, potentially limiting financial flexibility in the short term. By contrast, CVR Energy has taken a more conservative capital spending approach recently, which may shield it from similar cash flow pressures.

Intense Industry Competition and Long-Term Demand Threats: DK operates in a highly competitive industry with other large, well-capitalized refiners. Furthermore, the long-term industry outlook faces secular threats from the global transition toward electric vehicles and renewable energy, which could gradually reduce demand for gasoline and diesel over the coming decades. While management disputes the immediacy of this threat, it remains a persistent overhang on the valuation of all refining companies, including Valero Energy, CVR Energy and Marathon Petroleum.

Dependence on Favorable Regulatory Outcomes: A considerable portion of the bull thesis relies on the successful outcome of the pending Small Refinery Exemption petitions. This outcome is dependent on the Environmental Protection Agency and the judicial system, factors entirely outside of Delek US Holdings' control. There is no guarantee of a timely or favorable decision. If the petitions are denied or further delayed, a significant anticipated catalyst would be removed, potentially negatively impacting the stock price. This regulatory risk is a common theme affecting CVR Energy and Valero Energy as well.

Final Thoughts for DK Stock

Brentwood, TN-based oil and gas refining and marketing company demonstrates several strengths, including improved refining margin capture driven by operational enhancements, a strong standalone balance sheet and record refining throughputs that underscore solid execution. The company has also shown disciplined capital returns and is unlocking value in its midstream segment through strategic restructuring.

However, it remains exposed to commodity price volatility, high consolidated debt levels and significant capital expenditure demands. Long-term demand uncertainty from the energy transition, intense industry competition and dependence on favorable regulatory outcomes also present risks. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

