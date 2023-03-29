Here's Why Investors Should Retain Cigna (CI) Stock Now

The Cigna Group CI continues to be aided by two solid growth platforms, acquisitions and a solid financial position. A solid 2023 guidance also acts as an additional tailwind for the stock.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Cigna carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

The stock has gained 4.4% in a year against the industry’s 6.4% decline. The Medical sector and the S&P Index have declined 17.6% and 14.6%, respectively, in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Favorable Style Score

CI is well-poised for progress, as evidenced by its impressive VGM Score of A. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, and the score is a weighted combination of all three factors.

Robust Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CI’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $24.77 per share, indicating an improvement of 6.5% from the year-earlier reading, while the same for revenues stands at $187.7 billion, implying a 3.9% increase from the prior-year actual.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $28.22 per share, suggesting 13.9% growth from the 2023 estimate. The same for revenues stands at $224.2 billion, which indicates a rise of 19.5% from the 2023 estimate.

Solid Surprise History

Cigna’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 9.98%.

Optimist Guidance for 2023

This year, Cigna anticipates adjusted revenues at a minimum of $187 billion, which indicates growth of at least 3.5% from the 2022 reported figure.

Adjusted earnings per share are predicted to be a minimum of $24.60, which suggests minimum growth of 5.7% from the 2022 figure.

Growth Drivers

Cigna’s performance continues to benefit from the strength exhibited by its two growth platforms, namely Evernorth and Cigna Healthcare. While a solid specialty pharmacy services suite drives the growth of the Evernorth platform, the Cigna Healthcare unit benefits from an expansive customer base within its U.S. Government and U.S. Commercial businesses.

Undoubtedly, a rising customer base gives rise to growing premiums, which remains the most significant revenue component for any health insurer like Cigna. As of Dec 31, 2022, total medical customers of CI grew 5.4% year over year. An aging U.S. population is expected to sustain the solid demand for its Medicare plans, which falls under the Government business, in the days ahead.



In addition to the solid inflow of premiums, the Cigna Healthcare unit benefits on the back of continuous product expansions and new collaborations or contract extensions with renowned healthcare systems.



CI resorts to acquisitions in order to bolster its suite of solutions and capabilities as well as step into newer geographies and solidify its presence in existing markets. It has divested its non-health units in order to intensify its focus on its two growth platforms exhibiting solid potential. Divestitures were also a way for Cigna to bring down the mounting debt burden and its efforts have bore fruits as long-term debt witnessed a 9.7% year-over-year downfall as of Dec 31, 2022.



A growing cash balance and robust cash-generating abilities will continue to empower Cigna in undertaking business growth investments and prudently deploying capital via share repurchases and dividend payments. In Feb 2023, management approved a 10% hike in the quarterly dividend. Its dividend yield of 1.9% is higher than the industry’s average of 1.2%.

