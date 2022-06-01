Here's Why Investors Should Retain Cerner (CERN) Stock Now

Cerner Corporation CERN is well-poised for growth on the back of strategic deals and acquisitions. However, intense competition remains a concern.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have gained 21.5% in a year’s time against the industry’s decline of 45.2%. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 2% in the same time frame.



The company — with a market capitalization of $27.89 billion — provides healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions worldwide. It anticipates earnings to improve 12.8% over the next five years. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.1%.

What’s Driving the Performance?

Cerner has strengthened its foothold in the HCIT space through organic and inorganic means. The company plans to collaborate with leading companies and academic institutions to provide a wider portfolio of electronic health record (EHR) solutions.



The company has made substantial progress in its work with the federal government, which includes the expansion of interoperability capabilities that are important for the success of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense programs.



Cerner follows a strategy of acquiring complementary businesses that enable the company to expand its solutions, device offerings and services, and grow its market and client base. Over the last few years, the acquisitions of Resource Systems, Clairvia, Anasazi Software, PureWellness, Labotix and InterMedHx have not only expanded Cerner’s product portfolio but have also helped to improve its market share. Strategic acquisitions have aided the company in rapidly penetrating the HCIT market.

What’s Weighing on the Stock?

The market for HCIT solutions, devices and services is intensely competitive, rapidly evolving and subject to rapid technological change. The intensity of competition may put pressure on both pricing and margins. Stringent hospital budgets have further strained pricing.

Estimates Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 revenues is pegged at $5.99 billion, indicating an improvement of 3.9% from the previous year’s reported number.



The same for adjusted earnings per share stands at $3.14, suggesting growth of 10.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

