Here's Why Investors Should Retain Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL is benefitting from its global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions despite the persistent raw material cost inflation and supply-chain constraints.



CSL’s Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) segment is gaining from solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new construction activity. Growing demand for energy-efficient building products and a strong backlog level also bode well for the segment. The Henry acquisition and solid non-residential demand are driving the Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) segment.



Robust demand in the medical technologies and commercial aerospace business is supporting CSL’s Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) segment. The Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT) segment will benefit from its focus on product introductions, price discipline and growing backlog level.



The company acquired MBTechnology in February 2022. The buyout strengthened its product-building platform and boosted its energy-efficient solution offerings. Also, the Henry Company acquisition in September 2021 boosted Carlisle’s product offerings for construction activities. It is worth noting that acquisitions boosted revenues by 9.2% in third-quarter 2022.



Under the Vision 2025 program, Carlisle looks forward to achieving above-market organic growth, acquiring new assets and leveraging its Carlisle Operating System (COS) to drive efficiencies through business processes apart from returning cash to its shareholders. Price realization, higher volumes and contribution from the COS increased the company’s operating margin by 820 basis points in third-quarter 2022.



Carlisle utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. During the first nine months of 2022, Carlisle paid out dividends worth $95.6 million and repurchased shares for $201.1 million. Its quarterly dividend rate was hiked 39% in August 2022.



In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe that investors should retain the Carlisle stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has rallied 1.6% against the industry’s 16.2% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Xylem Inc. XYL presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). XYL’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, Xylem’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has gained 0.4% in the past year.



MRC Global Inc. MRC presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. MRC’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 103%, on average.



In the past 60 days, MRC Global’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has gained 49.5% in the past year.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 5.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 4.1% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MRC Global Inc. (MRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.