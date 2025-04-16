Here's Why Investors Should Retain Bragg Gaming Stock for Now

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. BRAG is likely to benefit from its expanding global footprint, robust content portfolio and strategic partnerships. Also, the focus on Player Account Management (PAM) and turnkey solutions bodes well. However, regulatory headwinds and elevated expenses remain concerns.

Growth Drivers for Bragg Gaming Stock

Bragg Gaming is well-positioned for growth, driven by its expanding global footprint, proprietary technology stack, robust content portfolio and a successful shift toward a higher-margin business model. The company continues to benefit from growing demand for online casino content, particularly in regulated markets across North America and Europe. It is strengthening its presence through new market entries and operator partnerships.



BRAG’s content and technology segment remains a key driver of performance, led by its in-house studios — Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic — delivering exclusive titles tailored to regional preferences. The recent launch of proprietary content on the Bragg Remote Games Server has enhanced the company’s product differentiation, supporting better economics through increased gross profit margin contributions. This transition to a content-led strategy is helping it capture a larger share of operator revenues.



Strategic agreements with tier-one operators are also boosting BRAG’s visibility and reach. Recent partnerships with global brands like BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive across North America, along with deals in the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany, are expanding the company’s addressable market. These integrations not only drive top-line growth but also validate its value proposition as a reliable B2B iGaming provider.



Bragg Gaming’s turnkey PAM platform and iGaming aggregation services continue to support new market entries and deliver operational scale. The company is investing in data-driven tools, gamification features and player engagement solutions to enhance the user experience and boost retention for its operator partners.



Looking ahead, Bragg Gaming is focused on margin expansion, accelerating proprietary content rollouts and deepening its relationships with leading operators. With a strong pipeline of market launches and new games scheduled for release, it is well-positioned to capitalize on the structural growth in the global iGaming market and deliver long-term value to its shareholders. So far this year, shares of Bragg Gaming have inched up 0.5% against the industry’s 11.4% fall.



BRAG’s Concerns

The Dutch market, where BRAG has a notable presence through its PAM platform, is facing potential regulatory restrictions, including advertising bans related to sports betting. While the company is primarily focused on the iCasino segment, management acknowledged the likelihood of a market contraction in 2025, which has already been factored into its projections. There’s an expectation that smaller operators may exit due to lower margins.

Despite anticipating double-digit revenue growth in 2025, Bragg Gaming expects free cash flow to remain under pressure due to consistent spending on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. This includes one-time content certification costs tied to an accelerated content release schedule. While these costs are capitalized and amortized, they signal continued high investment requirements that may limit near-term profitability.

