Here's Why Investors Should Retain Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is benefiting from Las Vegas operations, the FanDuel partnership and the Pala Interactive acquisition. Consequently, the stock has gained 16.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 21.8%. However, high costs and intense competition are concerning.



Let’s delve deeper.

Growth Drivers

Boyd Gaming considers the local market in Las Vegas as a major driver for its portfolios. During first-quarter 2023, it reported impressive customer trends with respect to guest counts, frequency and spending.



During the quarter, the Las Vegas segment’s revenues and EBITDAR increased nearly 6% each, year over year. Operating margin was 52.5%. Backed by demand from out-of-town guests, BYD reported a rise in non-gaming revenues. Also, an increase in Hawaiian visitation added to the positives.



Boyd Gaming has also been undertaking efforts to expand online betting offerings. One of the notable initiatives by the company has been regarding the legalization of sports gambling.



During fourth-quarter 2022, BYD made progress in advancing its online strategy by completing the acquisition of Pala Interactive for $170 million. Also, it expanded its partnership with Fan Duel by launching mobile and retail sports betting in Kansas and Ohio. Given the Pala interactive’s technology (featuring a player account management system and iGaming products), and operational and marketing expertise, Boyd Gaming is optimistic in this regard and anticipates the initiative to advance its position in the emerging iGaming market.



In 2020, online gaming contributed more than $10 million in EBITDAR due to FanDuel's mobile sports operation in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Mississippi. During first-quarter 2023, EBITDAR in online segment was approximately $21 million, reflecting twofold growth on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by online gaming launch in Ohio and Kansas, continued growth in existing markets and the addition of Boyd Interactive.



Given a high promotional capital-intensive and competitive landscape, we believe that partnership with FanDuel is likely to drive cash flows in the upcoming periods.



Concerns

Despite several margin-enhancing initiatives, Boyd Gaming has been grappling with higher expenses across food and beverage. During the first quarter, food and beverage expenses were $59.3 million compared with $53.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Total operating costs and expenses were $679.1 million compared with $609.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Boyd Gaming is persistently facing intense competition from various casinos, hotels, gaming services, non-gaming resorts and vacation destinations. Evidently, its operations are witnessing heightened competition with new entries in the already high-supply market.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Boyd Gaming currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Here we present some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector.

