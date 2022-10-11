Here's Why Investors Should Retain Avis Budget (CAR) Now

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR is benefiting from its enhanced technology, connected fleets and shareholder-friendly measures.

Factors That Augur Well

Avis Budget continues to enhance its technology and improve offerings. CAR entered into partnerships with various product and technology companies to enrich the user experience with mobile and technology capabilities.

CAR deepens its focus on expanding its connected vehicles fleet. Avis Budget's connected car program enables customers to manage their entire rental through the Avis mobile app. Expansion of connected cars fleet allows streamlining of operations and cost reduction. It enables enhanced tracking of idle vehicles, and automated processing of cars ready to be rented out.

Avis Budget has an impressive track record of rewarding its shareholders through share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, CAR bought back shares worth $1.46 billion, $119 million and $67 million, respectively. Such moves underline CAR’s confidence in business and help raise investors’ optimism on the stock by driving the earnings per share.

Some Risks

Avis Budget currently has no plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. Payment of dividends in the future depends on a lot of factors, such as capital requirements for business, legal and regulatory requirements and covenants associated with certain debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR, Paychex, Inc. PAYX and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Broadridge carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BR’s current-year earnings and revenues are expected to be 9.4% and 7.5%, respectively.

Broadridge delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

Paychex carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.

Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.





Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.