Here's Why Investors Should Retain Allegiant (ALGT) Stock Now

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT capitalizes on robust air travel demand and continuous fleet expansion, fueling its success. However, elevated labor and fuel expenses are impeding bottom-line progress.

Factors Favoring ALGT

Amid a robust surge in air travel demand, ALGT has been consistently sharing positive traffic numbers over the past few months. Passenger revenues, which accounted for the bulk (93%) of the top line, increased 8.7%, and operating revenues were up 9% on a year-over-year basis in 2023.

The company’s efforts to modernize its fleet are praiseworthy as well. Allegiant aims to expand its fleet size to 130 by 2024-end, up from 126 in 2023. ALGT boasts a strong earnings track record, exceeding earnings per share expectations in three of the past four quarters (missing the mark in the other). The average beat is 34.6%.

Key Risks

Despite the prevalent economic uncertainty, the company’s capital expenditures continue to be high, which may play a spoilsport. For 2024, under airline capex, aircraft, engines, induction costs and pre-delivery deposits are expected in the $535-555 million range despite the economic uncertainty.

Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance is expected in the range of $80-$90 million. Other airline capital expenditures are expected between $155 million and $165 million. Such high capex may hurt the bottom line.

Extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia have boosted crude prices. Since expenses on fuel represent a significant input cost for an airline company, the upward movement in oil prices is not a welcome development for ALGT and is likely to hurt its bottom line, with 2024 costs expected at $2.85 per gallon.

Increases in labor costs are also hurting ALGT’s bottom line. Operating expenses increased in 2023, driven by a 24.5% surge in salary and benefits. Anticipated new labor agreements are set to further raise labor costs in 2024.

Zacks Rank

ALGT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry are Copa Holdings CPA and American Airlines AAL.

Copa Holdings holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company thrives as it capitalizes on enhanced air travel demand and actively pursues fleet-upgrade initiatives. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 5.14% upward over the last 60 days. CPA has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 18.02%.



American Airlines is experiencing positive momentum in air travel demand, particularly on the domestic front. The airline's notable efforts to reduce debt are commendable, targeting a $15 billion reduction by the end of 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 34.2% upward over the past 60 days. AAL has a stellar earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 119%. AAL carries a Zacks Rank #2.

