Here's Why Investors Should Retain Alaska Air (ALK) Stock Now

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK is benefiting from investor-friendly steps and strong air-travel demand. However, low liquidity is worrisome.

Factors Favoring ALK

An improvement in air-travel demand bodes well for the company. The carrier is seeing continued improvement in air-travel demand. On the back of upbeat air-travel demand and favorable pricing, Alaska Air's top line increased 16% year over year in the first half of 2023. Alaska Air expects to boost its fleet and also workforce in 2023 to meet the anticipated high demand.

On a shareholder-friendly note, ALK’s management resumed share buybacks this year. The restrictions, under the CARES Act, prohibited airlines from paying dividends or buying back shares till Sep 30, 2022. The buybacks are being made under the $1 billion repurchase plan, cleared by the board of directors in August 2015.

In second-quarter 2023, ALK repurchased 871,987 shares for almost $39 million. The company expects share repurchases of at least $100 million in 2023.

Key Risks

Alaska Air's declining current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is concerning. The carrier exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with a current ratio of 0.64, indicating a sequential decline of 4%. The reading has decreased sequentially in both quarters of 2023 as well and maintained this dipping trend.

Reduction in this key ratio generally implies that the company's ability to generate cash is on the fall. Moreover, a current ratio of less than 1 often implies that the company doesn't have enough liquid assets to cover its short-term liabilities.

ALK currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

