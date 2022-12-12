Here's Why Investors Should Retain Accenture (ACN) Stock Now

Accenture plc ACN is benefiting from its cloud capabilities, acquisitions and consulting businesses.

ACN’s earnings and revenues for 2022 are expected to improve 5.9% and 4.3%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.

Factors That Augur Well

Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in both of its outsourcing and consulting businesses. These are backed by high demand for services which can improve operating efficiencies and save costs.

On the outsourcing front, the company continues to witness strong demand to assist clients with the operation and maintenance of digital-related services and cloud enablement. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Accenture’s net revenues from outsourcing business increased 16% in U.S. dollars and 23% in local currency.

On the consulting front, the company experiences strong demand for digital, cloud and security-related services. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Accenture’s net revenues from consulting business increased 14% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency.

Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture. They have enabled the company to enter new markets, diversify and broaden its product portfolio, and maintain its leading position.

ACN’s buyout of Fiftyfive5 is expected to strengthen Accenture’s capabilities across product innovation, commerce, marketing, and sales and service. The acquisition will help the company to strengthen its foothold in the growing global customer analytics market. Per a Market Study Report by Skyline Market Research LLP, the global customer analytics market will reach $28.7 billion by 2026, growing more than 18.2% over the 2020-2026 period.

A Key Risk

Accenture's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 1.23 at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, lower than the current ratio of 1.27 recorded at the end of the prior quarter. The gradually decreasing current ratio does not bode well for Accenture as it implies that the risk of default is more.

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

