Here's Why Investors Should Retain Abbott (ABT) Stock Now

Abbott Laboratories ABT has several new growth prospects, which will help sustain the positive momentum and contribute to the strong growth projection in 2024. Alinity, the company’s next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. However, forex woes and choppy market scenarios impede growth.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 17.2% compared with a 7.8% rise of the industry and a 32.3% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

This renowned provider of a diversified line of healthcare products has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion. Abbott’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.15%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors at Play

Strong Prospects Within Core Diagnostics: Abbott continues to expand its Diagnostics business foothold (consisting of 24.7% of the total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2023). Throughout the course of 2023, there has been increased demand for routine diagnostics, particularly in the United States and internationally. Abbott’s blood transfusion testing business bounced back strongly, consistently recovering from the impact of lower plasma donations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, organic sales (excluding COVID testing) grew 2.2%. The company’s core laboratory diagnostics business is strengthened by the continued success of the Alinity suite of diagnostics instruments, along with a broad test menu offering.

Sales Recovery Within Nutrition: Following the massive setback related to the voluntary recall and production stoppage of certain infant powder formula products manufactured at its facility in Sturgis, MI, last year, Abbott’s U.S. infant formula business has strongly regained its market share since the beginning of 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, international sales were driven by infant formula products and the PediaSure toddler brand. Adult nutrition is also gaining momentum, having reported a 13.5% increase backed by the strong global sales performance of Abbott's complete and balanced nutrition brand, Ensure and Glucerna.

Libre Drives Diabetes Care: Abbott’s Diabetes Care business continued to benefit from the growing sales of its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. In a relatively short span, FreeStyle Libre achieved global leadership among continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for both Type 1 and Type 2 users.

In 2023, as a major milestone for the company, Libre became the first and only CGM system to be nationally reimbursed in France. Libre received FDA clearance for connectivity with automated insulin delivery systems, which marked another pivotal achievement.

Downsides

Foreign Exchange Translation Impacts Sales: Foreign exchange is a major headwind for Abbott due to a considerable percentage of its revenues coming from outside the United States. The strengthening of the euro and some other developed market currencies has constantly been hampering the company’s performance in the international markets. In the fourth quarter of 2023, foreign exchange had an unfavorable year-over-year impact of 0.8% on sales.

Choppy Macro Environment to Weigh on the Stock: The challenging macroeconomic scenario and the lingering impact of COVID-19 in some markets where Abbott competes, specifically the Asia Pacific, are driving higher-than-anticipated inflation in terms of raw materials. These could also result in broader economic impacts and security concerns, affecting the company’s business in the upcoming months.

Estimate Trends

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has remained constant at $4.62.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $41.90 billion, suggesting a 4.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

