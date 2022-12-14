Here's Why Investors Should Retain A. O. Smith (AOS) Stocks

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is benefitting from the robust demand for condensing boilers, owing to its focus on innovation and decarbonization efforts. Despite high raw material, transportation costs, and supply-chain constraints, pricing actions are driving AOS’ North America boiler revenues. Price increases have driven its North America water treatment business. Robust demand for water heating and water treating products is driving sales from India within its Rest of the World segment.



A. O. Smith’s ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions is commendable. It acquired Atlantic Filter in June 2022, which boosted its position in the water treatment industry, and strengthened its customer base in Florida and the adjacent regions. The Canada-based Giant Factories, Inc. buyout in October 2021 expanded AOS’ commercial and water heater offerings. In third-quarter 2022, the Giant Factories acquisition added $25 million to the company’s North America sales.



The company utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. In the first nine months of 2022, the company paid out dividends worth $131.1 million (up 4.5% year over year) and repurchased 4.5 million shares for $282 million (up 33% year over year). The quarterly dividend rate also hiked 7% to 30 cents per share in October 2022.



Considering the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain AOS stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past six months, the stock has gained 6%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 4.6% for fiscal 2023 in the past 60 days. Shares of Applied Industrial have risen 31.4% in the past six months.



MRC Global Inc. MRC presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. MRC’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 103%, on average.



In the past 60 days, MRC Global’s earnings estimates have increased 16.2% for 2022. The stock has rallied 13.6% in the past six months.



EnerSys ENS delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



ENS’ earnings estimates have increased 0.6% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023) in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 23.2% in the past six months.

