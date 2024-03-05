Here's Why Investors Should Invest in GATX Stock Right Now

GATX Corporation GATX is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly initiatives through which it rewards its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes GATX an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse in the past year. Shares of GATX have gained 15.5% over the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Zacks Rank: GATX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 6.1% upward.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: GATX has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one). The average beat is 16.47%.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For 2024, GATX’s earnings are expected to grow 3.68% year over year.

Growth Factors: GATX, which has been paying regular dividends since 1919, holds an impressive record with respect to dividends and buybacks. In January 2024, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 5.5% to 58 cents per share. Its commitment to reward shareholders is encouraging. Notably, 2024 marks the 106th consecutive year of GATX paying out dividends.

GATX's Portfolio Management unit is gaining from increased earnings from Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates and GATX Engine Leasing.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are SkyWest, Inc. SKYW and Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s 2024 earnings has improved 11.1% over the past 90 days. Shares of SKYW have surged 222.2% in the past year.

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for 2024. SKYW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.02%, on average.

CPA has an encouraging track record with respect to earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one). The average beat is 18.02%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s 2024 earnings has been revised 7.1% upward over the past 90 days. Shares of CPA have gained 3.4% in the past year.

