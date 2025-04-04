Here's Why Investors Should Invest in EnerSys Stock Right Now

EnerSys ENS is thriving on the back of strength across its segments and accretive acquisitions. The company’s consistent measures to reward its shareholders through dividends hold promise.



Headquartered in Pennsylvania, EnerSys engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries. Additionally, the company develops battery chargers and accessories, power equipment and outdoor cabinet enclosures. It also provides support services for clients. The company, which belongs to the Manufacturing – Electronics industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to continue benefiting this company.



Business Strength: Solid momentum in the Motive power segment, driven by increased sales of maintenance-free thin plate pure lead and lithium products, is aiding the company’s performance. Management expects the segment to benefit from increased shipments of lift trucks in the near term. Solid momentum in the aerospace and defense end markets is aiding the Specialty segment. The Energy Systems segment is benefiting from the expansion of U.S. communications networks, fueled by AI-driven data demand.

Enersys Price and Consensus

Enersys price-consensus-chart | Enersys Quote

Expansion Efforts: The company solidified its product portfolio and leveraged business opportunities by adding assets. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended December 2024), acquisitions boosted sales by 3%. In July 2024, ENS acquired Bren-Tronics, Inc. in an all-cash deal of $208 million. The acquisition strengthened the company’s position as a critical enabler of the energy transition and supported its growth in the growing military and defense end market.



In April 2023, EnerSys acquired the United Kingdom (UK)-based battery service and maintenance provider, Industrial Battery and Charger Services Limited (“IBCS”). The addition of IBCS has bolstered the company’s motive power service offerings and strengthened its presence in the U.K. market. It also augmented its comprehensive range of battery-related services, including installation and maintenance, to repair and replacement.



Rewards to Shareholders: ENS is committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely. The company paid out dividends of $28.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025. EnerSys also bought back its shares worth $113.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025. The company hiked its quarterly dividend by 7% to 24 cents per share in August 2024. In March 2022, EnerSys announced a share repurchase program worth $150 million. Also in November 2024, the company authorized a new stock repurchase program worth $200 million. Both the buyback programs have no expiration date. Exiting the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company was left to repurchase shares worth $219 million in aggregate.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



DNOW Inc. DNOW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DNOW delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 30.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW’s 2025 earnings has increased 10.2%.



Dover Corporation DOV presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for DOV’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.4%.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s fiscal 2025 (ending September 2025) earnings has improved 1% in the past 60 days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DNOW Inc. (DNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.