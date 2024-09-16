Here's Why Investors Should Invest in Arcturus Stock Now

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT is engaged in developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines and vaccines based on its innovative and enabling technologies.

San Diego, CA-based Arcturus has developed the first self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, Kostaive, in the world. The company has a collaboration agreement with renowned vaccine company CSL Seqirus for making innovative mRNA vaccines.

Last week, Arcturus and CSL announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLWs) approved/authorized the updated formulation of the sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Kostaive, targeting the variant JN.1.

The regulatory body approved Kostaive targeting the variant JN.1 for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adults aged 18 years and above in Japan. In November 2023, Japan's MHLW approved Kostaive, the sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, for initial vaccination and booster for adults aged 18 years and above.

Year to date, shares of Arcturus have plunged 34.2% against the industry’s growth of 0.5%.



ARCT’s Other Pipeline Development Activities

Earlier this month, the FDA cleared the company’s investigational new drug (IND) application for its product candidate, ARCT-032, which is being developed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF).

Following the FDA clearance of the IND, Arcturus will now begin a phase II multiple ascending dose study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of ARCT-032 in people with CF.

ARCT-032 is developed using the company’s proprietary Lunar lipid-mediated aerosolized platform, which follows a novel mechanism of action of delivering the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator messenger RNA to the lungs.

The FDA has previously granted an Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation to ARCT-032 for the treatment of CF.

The company is developing another pipeline candidate, ARCT-810, in a phase II study for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Arcturus’ top line currently comprises collaboration revenues from partners and grant revenues. Successful development of these candidates should boost the company’s growth prospects.

ARCT’s Rank & Rising Estimates

Arcturus currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcturus’ 2024 loss per share has narrowed from $4.39 to $2.60. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 has moved from a loss of 45 cents to earnings of 21 cents.

The company has a sound cash position, which it believes is sufficient to fund operations into the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Illumina, Inc. ILMN, Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS and Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Illumina’s 2024 earnings per share have moved up from $1.18 to $3.62. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $2.93 to $4.43. Year to date, shares of ILMN have lost 7.2%.

ILMN’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 463.46%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Krystal Biotech’s 2024 earnings per share have increased from $1.98 to $2.38. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $4.33 to $7.31. Year to date, shares of KRYS have risen 62.5%.

KRYS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 45.95%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.33 to 32 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $1.71 to $1.22. Year to date, shares of FULC have plunged 52.9%.

FULC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 393.18%.

