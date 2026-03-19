Here's Why Investors Should Hold Western Union Stock for Now

The Western Union Company WU is well-poised for growth, benefiting from its diversified product base and expanding digital ecosystem, leveraging declining expense levels and the strong performance of the Consumer Services and the Branded Digital businesses. Its forward P/E of 4.97X is significantly lower than the industry average of 17.13X. The company has a Value Score of A.

Western Union — with a market capitalization of $2.8 billion — is a global financial service provider that specializes in fast, secure cross-border money transfers, payments and digital financial services across 200+ countries and territories. In the year-to-date period, shares of WU have fallen 3.3% compared with the industry’s 15.1% decline.

Courtesy of solid prospects, WU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Let’s delve deeper.

Where Do Estimates for WU Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Western Union’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, which has remained stable over the past seven days. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $4.2 billion for 2026, implying a 3.2% year-over-year rise. WU beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 3%.

The Western Union Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Western Union Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Western Union Company Quote

WU’s Growth Drivers

Western Union’s growth is being driven by strong digital momentum and diversification beyond remittances. Branded digital transactions continue to rise, supported by partnerships and account-based transfers. Meanwhile, Consumer Services, especially travel money and bill payments, are expanding rapidly, helping stabilize revenues amid volatility in traditional remittance flows. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Consumer Services unit’s revenues rose 15% year over year on a reported basis, along with 7% growth in Branded Digital business revenues.

The company is actively transitioning toward a digital-first retail-enabled model under its Beyond platform. By building a two-sided ecosystem through wallets and enhanced payment capabilities, it aims to improve customer engagement and retention. Ongoing investments in technology and smarter digital acquisition approaches are expected to further strengthen its competitive positioning.

Additionally, Western Union is reinforcing its growth outlook through network expansion and innovation-led initiatives. New agent partnerships are boosting distribution reach and revenue potential. Parallelly, investments in digital assets, stablecoin infrastructure and faster settlement systems are aimed at improving efficiency, lowering costs and supporting sustainable long-term growth. In the fourth quarter of 2025, total expenses declined 6% year over year.

Its cash generation abilities enable it to continue elevating shareholder value through share buybacks and dividend payouts. In 2025, the company rewarded its shareholders with share buybacks worth $225 million and paid dividends of $305 million. Its current dividend yield is 10.5%, significantly higher than the industry average of 0.9%.

WU’s Key Risks

There are some factors that investors should keep a careful eye on.

WU’s levered balance sheet is concerning. Its total debt-to-total capital of 75% at the fourth-quarter end is significantly higher than the industry’s figure of 45.1%. Also, its return on invested capital (ROIC) of 9.9% is much lower than the industry average of 23.4%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are Remitly Global, Inc. RELY, Dave Inc. DAVE and Sezzle Inc. SEZL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Remitly Global’s current-year earnings is pinned at 50 cents per share and has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days, against no movement in the opposite direction. Remitly Global beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2 billion, implying 19.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $14.56 per share and has witnessed three upward revisions in the past 30 days against one movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $693.5 million, implying 25.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings is pinned at $4.69 per share and has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 66.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $576.9 million, implying 28.1% year-over-year growth.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.