Here's Why Investors Should Hold Voya Financial (VOYA) Now

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA has been gaining momentum on the back of strategic acquisitions, favorable retention, positive impacts of the Benefitfocus acquisition, improved investment income, stronger surplus income and sufficient liquidity.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Voya Financial’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.26 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 11.8%.



The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.7% and 4.7%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.



Earnings have grown 16.2% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 5.9%

Earnings Surprise History

Voya Financial has a solid earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 5.68%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

VOYA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past year, the stock has lost 3.1% against the industry’s growth of 28.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Tailwinds

VOYA’s earnings are driven by its solid segmental performances across Wealth Solutions, Investment Management and Health Solutions. These businesses are higher-growth, capital-light and higher-return units, boasting the company’s solid presence in the market.



The Wealth Solutions segment is steadily witnessing significant growth on the back of continued strength in underlying business results, higher surplus income, lower credited interest, improved investment income, weaker fee-based margin, a favorable change in deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired and lower administrative expenses. In Wealth Solutions, full-service recurring deposits should continue to gain from growth in the corporate markets.



The Investment Management segment should benefit from higher investment capital returns due to its overall market performance and improved fee revenues, driven by higher average equity markets and positive net flows.



VOYA is constantly taking strategic steps to ramp up growth in its Investment Management segment. Voya Financial and Allianz Global Investors inked a long-term strategic partnership that added scale and diversification to Voya Investment Management. Voya Investment Management’s adjusted operating margin is expected to increase 30-32% for 2024.



The Health Solutions segment of the insurer is likely to benefit from growth across all product lines, favorable retention and the positive impacts of the Benefitfocus acquisition.



The company’s capital levels remain strong. As of Jun 30, 2024, the estimated combined RBC ratio, with adjustments for certain intercompany transactions, was 407%. Voya Financial exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1 billion, which jumped 13.8% from the end of 2023. This financial flexibility provides strength to the company. VOYA continues to demonstrate strong excess capital generation and high free cash flow conversion in line with the targets for 2024.



Operational excellence has been helping the company deploy capital to enhance shareholders’ value. For 2024, the company remains focused on deploying capital to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends, given the actions taken to reduce debt in 2023.



However, the life insurer has been experiencing an increase in expenses due to higher policyholder benefits, interest credited to contract owner account balances, operating costs and interest expenses. If the company doesn't strive to generate revenue growth more than the magnitude increase in expenses, the margin will continue to erode.

