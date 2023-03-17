Here's Why Investors Should Hold Robert Half (RHI) Stock Now

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is benefiting from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Protiviti, as well as software initiatives.

RHI has a long-term (three to five years) expected earnings growth rate of 5.7%.

Factors That Augur Well

Protiviti, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services, is in great shape. It is increasingly focusing on technology consulting with additional emphasis on cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Protiviti is strongly positioned in the market, and currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. For the fourth quarter, Protiviti revenues were $499 million, up 4% year over year on an as-adjusted basis.

Robert Half has been utilizing a major share of its capital expenditure on investments in software initiatives and technology infrastructure. Major software initiatives include upgrades to enterprise resource planning applications, and the implementation of a global, cloud-based customer relationship management application.

Further, the company continues to invest in digital technology initiatives designed to enhance the service offerings to both clients and candidates. Technology investments, a broad and deep client, as well as candidate database, and network scope and global scale are likely to drive long-term growth for the company.

Some Risks

Robert Half’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 1.38 at the end of fourth-quarter 2022, lower than 1.82 at the prior-quarter end and the prior-year quarter’s 1.67. The gradually decreasing current ratio does not bode well for Robert Half.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Robert Half currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR and ICF International, Inc. ICFI.

Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CAR has a VGM score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best investment opportunities.

CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 78%, on average.

ICF International sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. ICFI’s 2023 revenues and earnings are expected to surge 10.4% and 6.4% year over year, respectively.

ICF International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.