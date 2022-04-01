Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Verisk (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s VRSK shares have had a decent run on the bourses over the past year, gaining 19.3% against a 4.3% loss of the industry.



The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three-to-five years) growth rate of 10.2%. Its earnings are expected to increase 10.6% in 2022 and 10.8% in 2023, year over year.

Factors That Auger Well

Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions.

Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze data, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide predictive analytics and decision-support solutions integrated into customer workflows. The company’s specialized and in-depth knowledge in markets such as energy, insurance, financial services and risk management adds value to its analytics. A steady stream of first-to-market innovations and the ability to deeply integrate into customer workflows allow it to strengthen its client base over time.

Verisk has been consistently acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand data and analytics capabilities across industries. The recent acquisition of Opta will expand Verisk’s position in the Canadian market. Their combined domain expertise, advanced technology and unique data assets should help their diverse range of clients in the insurance industry, ranging from insurers, brokers and other financial services companies to governments and risk managers.

Some Risks

Verisk’s cash and cash equivalent balance of $280.3 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2021 was well below the long-term debt level of $2.3 billion. The cash level cannot even meet the short-term debt of $766.6 million.

