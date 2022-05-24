Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to CSX Stock for Now

CSX Corporation CSX is being aided by strong freight demand and favorable pricing despite volume softness due to supply chain woes.



The intermodal segment’s performance is being driven by strong demand on the domestic front. Amid solid freight demand, higher pricing across all segments is driving CSX’s top line. With freight demand likely to remain strong, management anticipates double-digit growth in operating income and revenues for 2022 from the respective year-ago reported figures. High export coal prices and fuel surcharge revenues are expected to bolster the top line in the near term.



CSX’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. In February, the company announced a 7.5% hike in its quarterly dividend to 10 cents per share. In the March quarter, CSX rewarded shareholders in excess of $1.2 billion through buybacks (approximately $1 billion) and dividends (more than $200 million).

CSX Corporation Price and Consensus

CSX Corporation price-consensus-chart | CSX Corporation Quote

The company’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Its cash and cash equivalents stood at $2,032 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, much higher than the current debt of $317 million, implying that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.



In light of the abovementioned positive factors, we believe investors should hold on to the CSX stock for now, as suggested by its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Strong freight demand is expected to continue to drive the company’s performance going forward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents in the past 60 days. The same for 2022 earnings has been revised northward by 2.2%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector are as follows:



Golar LNG Limited GLNG flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 49.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Golar LNG have rallied more than 100% in a year.



Star Bulk Carriers SBLK sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the preceding four quarters and missed twice, the average negative surprise being 2%.



Shares of Star Bulk have gained more than 97% in a year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.