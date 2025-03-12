Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to MetLife Stock Right Now

MetLife, Inc. MET gains from higher premiums, cost-cutting efforts, partnerships, acquisitions and steady cash balance.

MetLife’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

MetLife carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

The stock has gained 8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MET’s Rising Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.60 per share, which indicates an improvement of 18.4% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues is $75.6 billion, implying a rise of 3.5% from the 2024 figure.

The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.52 per share, indicating an improvement of 9.7% from the 2025 estimate. The same for revenues is $78.1 billion, indicating a 3.3% increase from the 2025 estimate.

MET’s Solid Return on Equity

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months is currently 20.4%, which is higher than the industry’s average of 14.4%. This substantiates the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

MetLife’s Business Tailwinds

MetLife has seen a steady recovery in its premiums, which are a significant contributor to the revenues of any insurer. In the Group Benefits segment, premiums grew 4% year over year in 2024. Additionally, the EMEA and Latin America segments have delivered strong premium growth, further bolstering the company’s revenue base.

The company’s emphasis on streamlining operations, strategic acquisitions and collaborations is expected to support sustainable growth. MetLife has expanded its footprint in high-demand areas like vision care and pet insurance through the acquisitions of Versant Health and PetFirst, respectively. Partnerships with firms like Aura and Nayya have further enhanced its benefits portfolio. MetLife Investment Management recently agreed to acquire PineBridge Investments and Mesirow Financial, growing its assets under management.

In December 2024, MetLife announced its partnership with Workday, which will integrate the former’s benefits offerings with the latter’s analytics-driven platform. MET has reduced volatility by divesting capital-intensive operations and prioritizing investments in high-growth areas.

Cost-saving initiatives have driven significant operational efficiency at MetLife. Between 2015 and 2020, the company improved its direct expense ratio by 230 basis points. This trend has persisted, with the direct expense ratio remaining below the guided 12.3% threshold in 2024. It now expects to reduce the direct expense ratio by another 100 basis points in the next five years. MET launched its New Frontier Strategy, which is expected to focus on expanding leadership in group benefits and retirement platform, growing its asset management business and international business.

MetLife’s robust liquidity position, evidenced by $20.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024, far exceeds its short-term debt of $119 million. It expects to generate free cash flow worth $25 billion in the next five years. This financial strength supports shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividend payouts. In April 2024, the company increased its dividend by 4.8%, further demonstrating its commitment to rewarding investors. Its dividend yield of 2.8% remains higher than the industry’s average of 2.5%.

