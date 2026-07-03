Here's Why Investors Should Hold IQV Stock in Their Portfolios Now

Shares of IQVIA IQV have jumped 26.1% over the past year, compared with the industry’s 10.4% decline and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's 24.3% rise.

1-Year Share Price Performance

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is $17.3 billion. The metric is expected to gain 5.8% year over year. The same growth rate is anticipated for the top line in 2027. The consensus mark for 2026 EPS is set at $12.8, suggesting a 7.4% increase from that reported in the preceding year. For 2027, the expected growth rate is 11.2%.

Factors That Augur Well for IQV’s Success

AI Enhances Data Integration: IQVIA’s ability to process information is enhanced by recent advancements in AI, including IQVIA.ai, which provides clients with a single point of access to their AI solutions and enables them to explore a broader portfolio. It has built deep industry trust, as evidenced by 19 of the top 20 global pharma companies utilizing IQV’s distinguished AI agents in their workflows.

Life science clients are highly inclined to select IQVIA’s AI-ready data foundations, including 192 specialized AI agents deployed in the field across 64 use cases in Commercial Solutions and R&D Solutions. Large pharma companies leverage IQVIA’s Data-as-a-Service platform to harmonize global commercial intelligence.

Historic Backlog & Pipeline: IQVIA’s growth trajectory is immensely dictated by its record-breaking R&D Solutions backlog of $34.2 billion. It provides a stream of recurring revenues that enhances long-term visibility. During the first-quarter 2026earnings call Ari Bousbib, the CEO and chairman, stated that $8.9 billion of the total backlog is expected to convert into revenues over the next 12 months, marking an 8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Immaculate Earnings Quality: As of March 31, 2026, IQV registered $618 million in cash flow from operations and incurred $127 million in CapEx, leading to a free cash flow (FCF) of $491 million. This robust FCF represents 100% of adjusted net income. As a result, IQVIA’s balance sheet accrual ratio was pushed downward to -0.9, wider than the industry’s -0.5, verifying high earnings quality.

Shareholder-Friendly Strategy: IQVIA has demonstrated a strong commitment to returning value to its shareholders through an active share repurchase program. In the past year alone, the company repurchased shares worth $1.24 billion. This substantial buyback not only reduces the total outstanding share count, thereby increasing earnings per share, but also signals management's belief in the intrinsic value of the stock.

Risks Faced by IQVIA

Past Industry Turmoil: During the first-quarter 2026earnings call management stated that the company is coming out of 3-4 years of industry turbulence. It is primarily fueled by a post-COVID deflationary environment affecting budgets, the IRA under the Biden administration and policies announced/enacted during the Trump regime. These factors collectively forced large pharma to halt discretionary spending that had driven historic organic growth.

No Dividend Discourages Investors: The company currently has no plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. Payment of dividends in the future depends on factors such as its financial condition, cash requirements and contractual restrictions. Investors seeking cash dividends should avoid buying the IQVIA stock.

Weak Liquidity: IQV ended the first quarter of 2026 with a cash chest of $2.1 billion against a current debt of $1.8 billion. While the current debt was a tad bit lower than cash, the larger picture reveals that IQV’s current liabilities position exceeds its current assets.

As a result, the company ended the aforesaid quarter with a current ratio of 0.75, which has stayed below 1 over the past multiple quarters, hinting at a sustained weak liquidity position. The inability to cover short-term debt does not bode well with investors.

IQV’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Medical sector are Globus Medical GMED and Integra LifeSciences IART, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Globus Medical has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10.2%. GMED delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.

Integra LifeSciences has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 5.9%. IART delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.8%, on average.

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IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.