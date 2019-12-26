Here's Why Investors Should Hold Intercontinental (ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE is well-poised for growth on the back of a number of buyouts, compelling product portfolio and efficient capital deployment.



The company also has a decent history of beating estimates in the last four quarters with the average being 4.82%.



Intercontinental Exchange’s return on equity was 12.8% in the trailing 12-month period, higher than the industry average of 11.4%. Return on equity is a profitability measure that identifies a company’s efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds.



A number of buyouts have not only led to growth of the company but also aided it to eliminate its expenses.



Intercontinental Exchange has been witnessing revenue growth on the back of strong global data services. It provides a variety of risk management services and has a compelling product portfolio, which continues to boost its revenues.



Banking on solid capital position, the company deploys capital effectively via dividends and share repurchases to enhance shareholder value.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 and 2020 earnings per share is pegged at $3.89 and $4.22, indicating increase of nearly 8.3% and 8.4%, respectively from the year-ago reported figures.



However, total operating expenses have increased in the last five years due to product launches, technology upgrade as well as higher debt and integration expenses, capital and infrastructural costs, rebates and compensation and benefits expenses.



Also, a high debt level results in increase in interest expense, which weighs on margin expansion.



Nevertheless, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have outperformed the industry year to date. The stock has gained 22.4% compared with the industry’s increase of 19.7%. Solid operational performance is expected to drive shares going forward.





