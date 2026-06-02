Here's Why Investors Should Hold ICFI Stock in Their Portfolios Now

Shares of ICF International ICFI have dipped 15.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 13.8% plunge.

ICFI’s revenues in 2026 and 2027 are expected to increase 1.5% and 6% year over year, respectively. Earnings are anticipated to rise 3.6% in 2026 and 11.6% in 2027.

Factors That Augur Well for ICFI’s Success

Sustained & Predictable Revenue Growth: In the first quarter of 2026, ICFI was awarded $450 million in contracts, bringing its business development pipeline to $8.5 billion. The company’s 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.21, which indicates that contract wins outpaced revenue recognition and signals robust, growing demand.

ICF International held a $3.4-billion backlog as of the first quarter of 2026, of which $1.7 billion is already fully funded. It suggests that the company has locked in its full-year revenue target, easing predictability and derisking the path to achieve targeted growth by 2027.

Upswing in Key Markets: ICFI registered an 8.6% sequential increase in revenues from federal government clients in the first quarter of 2026. John Wasson, the CEO, stated that this growth hints at stabilization and an upswing in this segment, anticipating sequential growth through the third quarter of 2026 and year-over-year growth by the fourth quarter.

Revenues from commercial, state, local and international government clients are anticipated to witness double-digit growth and outpace 60% of the top line for 2026. Finally, international government revenues registered 17.5% year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2026.

Solid Liquidity Profile: ICF International held $53 million in cash against zero current debt as of the end of March 2026. It demonstrates a robust liquidity position, which is further bolstered by its current ratio of 1.48, higher than the preceding quarter’s 1.27 and the year-ago quarter’s 1.34. A current ratio of more than 1 bodes well with investors as it suggests efficient payment of short-term obligations.

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Risks Faced by ICF International

Higher Pass-Through Costs: In the first quarter of 2026, subcontractor and other direct costs represented 23.5% of the top line, a rise from the year-ago quarter’s 22.7% due to higher pass-through costs on certain non-federal contracts. It could potentially drive price-sensitive clients to cheaper competitors, affecting its growth and profitability balance.

Leveraging Risks From M&A: Management stated that the company is taking a more aggressive position with respect to M&A in 2026. The CEO remarked that the company’s leverage ratio was within the range of 3.5-3.75 during the SemanticBits and ITG buyouts. Considering that the company takes up a large sum of debt to acquire companies in 2026, it will heighten financial risks if synergies from the acquired companies fail to materialize.

ICFI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Ralliant Corporation RAL and Skillsoft SKIL, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Ralliant has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. RAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.

Skillsoft has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%. SKIL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 71.3%, on average.

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ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.