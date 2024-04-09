Here's Why Investors Should Hold Everest Group (EG) Stock

Everest Group, Ltd.’s EG product diversification, higher income from the fixed income portfolio, favorable estimates, strong renewal retention, prudent capital deployment and a solid capital position make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio.

Growth Projections

The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.1% from the consensus estimate of 2024. The consensus estimate for 2025 revenues is pinned at $19.27 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 9.5% from the consensus mark of 2024.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EG’s 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved 0.1% and 2.2% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

EG surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 34.67%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Everest Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, the stock has gained 7.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

Everest Group’s annualized operating income return on equity was 20.9% in 2023, which expanded 1,490 basis points (bps) year over year. Its return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 25.1%, which expanded 1,270 bps year over year and compared favorably with the industry average of 13.7%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing its shareholders’ funds.

Style Score

The insurer has a VGM Score of B. The VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

Global presence, product diversification, rate increase and high retention rate continue to drive EG’s overall growth. The Insurance segment is poised to benefit from an increase in property and short tail business and a rise in specialty casualty business. On the other hand, leveraging opportunities stemming from the continued disruption and evolution of the reinsurance market should poise the Reinsurance segment for growth.



Net investment income stands to benefit from higher income from the fixed income portfolio, increase in limited partnership income, rise in dividend income from the equity portfolio and higher income from other invested assets. An improved interest rate environment adds to the upside.



Everest Group has a strong capital position, banking on sufficient cash generation capabilities and benefits from capital adequacy, financial flexibility, long-term operating performance and traditional risk management capabilities.



The company boasts a consistent increase in dividends, with the metric witnessing an eight-year (2016-2023) CAGR of 34.9%. The insurer targets a total shareholder return on equity of more than 17% from 2024 to 2026, reflecting robust and well-diversified earnings power. EG boasts consistent and industry-leading shareholder returns.

