Here's Why Investors Should Hold Elevance (ELV) Stock for Now

Elevance Health, Inc. ELV is positioned for growth with premium rate adjustments in the Health Benefits business, an expanding external pharmacy membership base and overall strength in the Carelon business. The BioPlus acquisition is expected to continue supporting the Carelon unit’s performance.

Elevance — with a market cap of $113.6 billion — is one of the largest publicly traded health benefits companies in the United States. Courtesy of solid prospects, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining in your portfolio at the moment.

Let’s delve deeper.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELV’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $33.06 per share, indicating 13.7% year-over-year growth. The estimate has witnessed one upward movement in the past month against none in the opposite direction. Elevance beat on earnings in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.9%. This is depicted in the graph below.

Elevance Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Elevance Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Elevance Health, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is $169.8 billion, indicating a 9.1% increase from the previous year. The expected increase in product revenues, along with higher administrative fees and premiums, is poised to provide a significant boost to the company's top-line performance. The perks of being an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association provide the company with a competitive edge.

Our projections for 2023 anticipate premiums to achieve more than 6% year-over-year growth. We expect product revenues to jump nearly 27% this year, while administrative fees and other revenues are expected to increase close to 8%. Also, its ROE of 20.7% is higher than the industry average of 16.2%, signaling superior management efficiency and effective utilization of shareholders' equity to generate returns.

Considering the segments, we expect Health Benefits to witness more than 7% growth on the back of premium rate adjustments and BlueCard, vision and dental growth. Overall, Carelon will likely see a nearly 14% increase due to improving performance in post-acute care services and Behavioral Health business.

The company is expected to further boost Carelon’s capabilities with organic investments and acquisitions. We expect more partnerships and inorganic growth opportunities to present themselves in the coming days as the M&A scenario continues to improve.

The company’s shareholder value boosting efforts are appreciated by investors. In the third quarter, ELV repurchased shares worth $480 million, maintaining approximately $5.1 billion in remaining capacity under its share buyback authorization as of Sep 30, 2023. Additionally, its dividend yield of 1.2% surpasses the industry average of 0.9%.

Key Concerns

There are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on.

For example, rising expenses are reducing its margins. Last year, expenses jumped 13.9% year over year. We expect the metric to jump nearly 9% in 2023. Also, rising debt levels will keep boosting its interest expenses. Long-term debt, less of the current portion, was $24 billion at the third quarter-end, up 7.6% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2022. We expect interest expense to jump nearly 20% this year. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive ELV’s growth in the long term.

Key picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are HealthEquity, Inc. HQY, Enovis Corporation ENOV and Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HealthEquity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.08 per share, indicating 52.9% year-over-year growth. HQY has witnessed six upward estimate revisions in the past week against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enovis’ current-year earnings implies a 4.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion. ENOV beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 11%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Motus GI’s 2023 bottom line suggests a 67.2% year-over-year improvement. MOTS has witnessed one upward estimate revision over the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 40.2%.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enovis Corporation (ENOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.