Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Delta Air Lines Stock Now

Delta Air Lines’ DAL top line is benefiting from strong air travel demand. The airline’s proactive measures to expand and upgrade its fleet are praiseworthy. However, DAL has been grappling with weak liquidity and increased operating expenses.

Factors Favoring Delta

Delta Air Lines’ top line is bolstered by upbeat passenger volumes due to the buoyant air travel demand scenario. In the second quarter of 2024, the airline increased its capacity, measured in available seat miles, by 8% year over year. For the September quarter of 2024, management projects capacity growth of 5% to 6% and revenue growth of 2% to 4%. Corporate travel demand surged, with recent surveys showing that 90% of companies anticipate their travel volumes will either increase or remain steady in the September quarter and beyond.

DAL's efforts to expand and upgrade its network and fleet are commendable. In the June quarter, the airline delivered 11 new aircraft, including the A321neo, A220-300 and A350-900, bringing the total for the year to 18. In the June quarter of 2024, Delta announced a strategic partnership with Riyadh Air, which will enhance connectivity and premium travel options between North America, Saudi Arabia and beyond, including future service between the United States and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The airline implemented its largest-ever international summer schedule, with more than 1,700 weekly flights to 80 destinations. Delta introduced Delta Premium Select on select JFK-LAX flights starting in September. The expansion continued with Delta launching a new route from Seattle to Taipei in June, and adding two new routes between Florida and Europe in October—Tampa to Amsterdam and Orlando to London. Delta also resumed the daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv from JFK.

Delta’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders via dividends and buybacks is encouraging. In the first half of 2024, the airline announced a 50 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, beginning in the September quarter of 2024. This was the first dividend increase announced by DAL since its resumption of quarterly dividend payments last year following the COVID-19-induced hiatus. The new quarterly dividend has become 15 cents per share (annualized 60 cents per share).

Shares of Delta Air Lines have rallied 4.3% over the past six months compared with its industry’s 1.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Delta Air Lines: Key Risks to Watch

High operating expenses are adversely impacting Delta Air Lines’ bottom line. This surge in operating expenses is driven by the increase in labor costs.

In the second quarter of 2024, labor costs, comprising salaries and benefits (accounting for 29% of the total operating expenses), rose by 10% year over year to $4 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Fuel costs remained high.

Delta Air Lines exited the second quarter of 2024 with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 0.40, raising liquidity concerns. A current ratio of less than 1 indicates that the company does not have enough cash to meet its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.2% for the current year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 7.3%. Shares of CHRW have risen 14.2% in the past year.



WAB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 26% for the current year.

The company has a discouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 11.8%. Shares of WAB have climbed 57.4% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.