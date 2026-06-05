Here's Why Investors Should Hold BR Stock in Their Portfolios Now

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions BR have dipped 31.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 8.5% decline.

Broadridge’s revenues in 2026 and 2027 are expected to increase 7.7% and 4.5% year over year, respectively. Earnings are anticipated to rise 11% in 2026 and 9.7% in 2027.

Factors That Augur Well for BR’s Success

Recurring Revenue Streams: Broadridge maintains a robust business model with substantial recurring revenue streams, providing good visibility into its organic revenues in the near to mid-term. A significant portion of the income is derived from recurring fees, encompassing net new business, internal expansion and acquisition-related benefits. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, recurring revenues accounted for nearly 61% of the total revenues despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

Itiviti Buyout Benefits Segmental Revenue Growth: Increasing footprint in EMEA and APAC through the Itiviti acquisition has bolstered Broadridge’s global technology and operations segment. Revenues in this segment increased 7.7% year over year in fiscal 2025. Itiviti is an effective strategic fit for Broadridge’s capital markets franchise and significantly contributes to BR’s international revenue growth.

Consistent Dividend Payments: In fiscal 2023, 2024 and 2025, the company paid out $331.0 million, $368.2 million and $402.3 million, respectively, in dividends. These payments reflect the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and underscore its confidence in the business. We expect steady income growth, which will translate into steady cash flow, enabling Broadridge to pay out stable dividends.

Risks Faced by Broadridge

Concentration Risks: BR is heavily exposed to the securities industry (including brokerages and asset managers). A material downturn in the markets will have an adverse impact on this industry and affect Broadridge’s business.

Weak Liquidity: Broadridge's current ratio at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was pegged at 0.94, lower than the industry average of 1.92. A current ratio of less than 1 does not bode well with investors as it indicates that the company will not find it easy to pay off its short-term obligations.

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Broadridge’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Dell Technologies DELL and Paycom Software PAYC, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dell Technologies has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 26.4%. DELL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.7%, on average.

Paycom Software has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.6%. PAYC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.