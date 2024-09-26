Here's Why Investors Should Give ODFL Stock a Miss Now

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is suffering from a downturn due to freight demand. Escalated operating expenses are putting a strain on ODFL’s financial stability, making it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.

Let’s delve deeper.

ODFL Stock: Risks to Watch

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 2% downward in the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 1.9% south in the same time frame. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Weak Zacks Rank: ODFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Unimpressive Price Performance: Old Dominion shares have declined 0.2% in the past year against the industry’s 5.2% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which ODFL belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236 (out of 251). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 6% of Zacks Industries.Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Headwinds: The northward movement in operating expenses is hurting ODFL’sbottom line, challenging its financial stability. The surge in operating expenses was caused by increased labor costs. In the second quarter of 2024, total operating expenses rose by 5.4% compared to the second-quarter 2023 actuals.

Labor costs comprising salaries and benefits, accounting for 63.5% of the total operating expenses, rose 6.4% year over year.

The freight market downturn is hurting Old Dominion as demand for freight services declines. This has led to low shipment volumes and rates, impacting the company’s top line. In the second quarter of 2024, other services revenues declined 10.7% year over year.

High capital spending is another headwind for ODFL. In the first half of 2024, the company incurred $357.6 million in capital expenditures, and management anticipates total capital expenditures for the year to reach approximately $750 million. This elevated capex amid weak demand may adversely impact current-year profit margins.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.2% for the current year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 7.3%. Shares of CHRW have risen 27.1% in the past year.



WAB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 26% for the current year.

The company has a discouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 11.8%. Shares of WAB have climbed 72.5% in the past year.

