Here's Why Investors Should Give Norfolk Southern (NSC) a Miss

Norfolk Southern NSC is currently grappling with a host of intricate challenges, a scenario that we believe has significantly diminished its attractiveness as an investment opportunity.

Let’s delve deeper

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has moved 6.40% south in the same time frame. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Weak Zacks Rank and Style Score: NSC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Moreover, the company’s current Value Score of F shows its unattractiveness.

Unimpressive Price Performance: NSC shares have grown 1% over the past 30 days compared with its sector’s 1.1% appreciation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Headwinds: Norfolk Southern is being hurt by weak freight conditions. Inflation-related woes have brought about a reduction in consumer demand for goods, in turn affecting freight volumes hauled by rail. The top line has been suffering due to the below-par performances of all three key segments, namely, Merchandise, Intermodal and Coal.

Moreover, rising expenses on compensations and benefits, driven by factors like wage inflation, surged by 8% in 2023 compared to 2022. Alongside declining revenues, these elevated costs are exerting pressure on the operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues). Additionally, recent labor negotiations are anticipated to further elevate labor expenses.

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which NSC belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173 (250 plus groups). Such an unfavorable rank places NSC in the bottom 31% of Zacks Industries.Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

