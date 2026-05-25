Here's Why Investors Should Give Greenbrier Stock a Miss Now

The Greenbrier Companies GBX is facing significant challenges that are impacting its financial stability. Weak liquidity and challenging macro-economic scenarios are major headwinds hurting the company’s prospects, making it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.

Let’s delve deeper

GBX: Key Risks to Watch

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised 27.3% downward over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2027, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised 13.6% downward over the same time frame.

The unfavorable estimate revision indicates brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Dim Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have declined 17.6% over the past three months, underperforming the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 6.5% fall and the S&P 500’s 8.9% increase.



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Weak Zacks Rank: GBX currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which Greenbrier belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211 (out of 243). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 13% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock’s price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Hence, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Headwinds: GBX is being pressured by mounting liquidity concerns, as the company’s current ratio declined sharply from 2.34 in fiscal 2024 to 0.66 in fiscal 2025. Although a slight improvement to 0.71 was recorded by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the ratio remained below the critical threshold of 1. A current ratio below 1 is generally considered undesirable, as it indicates that the company is not holding sufficient cash to meet its short-term obligations.

The company is also being affected by a challenging macroeconomic environment. Operational and compliance risks are being heightened by economic uncertainty, evolving tariff policies and rising geopolitical tensions. As a result, investments are being delayed, forecasts are being reassessed and greater agility is being required from companies, adding another layer of uncertainty to GBX’s near-term prospects.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.