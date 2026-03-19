Here's Why Investors Should Give Freightcar America Stock a Miss Now

Freightcar America RAIL is grappling with challenges that are significantly impacting its financial stability. The increased operating expenses and a challenging geopolitical scenario are major headwinds hurting the company’s prospects. This makes it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.

Let’s delve deeper

RAIL: Key Risks to Watch

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter and next quarter earnings have been revised downward by 46.7% and 52.7%, respectively, in the past 60 days. For 2026, the consensus mark for earnings has also been revised downward by 29% in the same time frame.

The unfavorable estimate revision indicates brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Dim Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have plunged 18.8% over the past six months against the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 5.4% growth.



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Weak Zacks Rank: RAIL currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which Freightcar America belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186 (out of 244). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 24% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this context.

Headwinds: RAIL is grappling with mounting pressure arising from surging operating expenses, as reflected in the steady rise in selling, general and administrative costs, which increased 19.3% year over year to $39.27 million in 2025, following a 19.6% rise to $32.9 million in 2024. This consistent uptick indicates persistent cost pressures that could weigh on margins if not offset by stronger revenue growth or improved cost efficiencies.

The company operates in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Economic uncertainty, evolving tariff policies and heightened geopolitical tensions are increasing operational and compliance risks. These conditions are prompting companies to delay investments, reassess forecasts and remain highly agile, adding another layer of uncertainty to RAIL’s near-term prospects.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Air Lease AL and EuroDry EDRY.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Air Lease has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 14.6%.

EDRY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

EuroDry has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has a discouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings have topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice in the remaining, delivering an average miss of 10.9%.

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Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EuroDry (EDRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.