Here's Why Investors Should Give Forward Air Stock a Miss Now

Forward Air Corporation FWRD is grappling with challenges that are significantly impacting its financial stability. The increased operating expenses and challenging geopolitical scenario are major headwinds hurting the company’s prospects, making it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.

Let’s delve deeper

FWRD: Key Risks to Watch

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 has been revised 76.9% downward in the past 60 days. Meanwhile, for 2027, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised 15.3% downward in the same time frame.

The unfavorable estimate revision indicates brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Dim Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares fell 33.8% in the past 90 days compared with its Transportation - Truck industry’s 12.9% decline.



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Weak Zacks Rank: FWRD currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Unimpressive Earnings Surprise History: The company’s earnings surprise history is discouraging, as it underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average miss of 171.8%.

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which Forward Air belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177 (out of 243). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 27% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock’s price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Hence, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Headwinds: Forward Air is facing increasing financial pressure, as elevated expenses and weak liquidity continue to weigh on its performance. Operating expenses have remained volatile over the past four years, surging sharply to $3.54 million in 2024 from $1.28 million in 2023. The metric stood at $2.46 million in 2025. Despite the recent moderation, expenses remain significantly higher than the $1.43 million reported in 2022, indicating a structurally elevated cost base. Persistently elevated costs are squeezing profitability and reducing operational efficiency, particularly in a cost-sensitive industry where tight expense management is essential to protect margins.

The company operates in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Economic uncertainty, evolving tariff policies and heightened geopolitical tensions are increasing operational and compliance risks. These conditions are prompting companies to delay investments, reassess forecasts and remain highly agile, adding another layer of uncertainty to FWRD’s near-term prospects.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Air Lease AL.

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seanergy Maritime has an expected earnings growth rate of 53.13% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 76.43%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.