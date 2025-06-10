Here's Why Investors Should Give FedEx Stock a Miss Now

FedEx FDX is grappling with challenges arising from increased operating expenses, which are adversely impacting the company’s performance, making it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.

Let’s delve deeper.

FedEx: Key Risks to Watch

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved 2.4% south in the past 60 days. For the next year, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised 1.04% downward in the same time frame. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dim Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have dropped 21% year to date compared to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s 20.5% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Weak Zacks Rank: FedEx currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Headwinds: FedEx continues to face significant pressure on its bottom line due to elevated operating costs. In the third quarter of 2025, operating expenses rose 2% year-over-year, driven by a staggering 57% increase in business optimization costs and a 2% rise in labor expenses. While the company frames these outlays as investments in long-term efficiency, the lack of immediate payoff raises concerns about the effectiveness of its cost-cutting strategy.

Geopolitical uncertainty, tariff woes and higher inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment and growth expectations. FedEx Freight segment operating results decreased during the quarter due to lower fuel surcharges, reduced weight per shipment and fewer shipments, partially offset by higher base yield.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may consider Copa Holdings CPA and Ryanair RYAAY.

CPA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 22.8% year to date.

RYAAY currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

RYAAY has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.5% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average beat of 46.6%. Shares of RYAAY have rallied 32.1% year to date.

