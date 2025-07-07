Here's Why Investors Should Give American Airlines Stock a Miss Now

American Airlines AAL is facing significant challenges adversely impacting its top line. Economic uncertainty, weak liquidity and escalated operating expenses are major headwinds, putting a strain on the company’s prospects and making it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.

Let’s delve deeper.

AAL: Key Risks to Watch

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved 9.4% south in the past 60 days. For the next year, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised 6.3% downward in the same time frame. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dim Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have dropped 33% year to date compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 2.8% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Weak Zacks Rank: American Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Headwinds: American Airlines is facing mounting pressure as a combination of weakening demand, rising costs and fragile liquidity weighs heavily on its financial performance. The 0.2% year-over-year decline in revenues, while modest on the surface, reflects broader headwinds facing the airline. Economic uncertainty has dampened domestic leisure travel, a key revenue driver, compounding the negative impact of the tragic American Eagle Flight 5342 accident. Such incidents can lead not only to immediate reputational damage but also to longer-term declines in consumer confidence, particularly if safety concerns remain in the public eye.

Adding to the strain, total operating expenses rose to $12.82 billion from $12.56 billion in the same quarter last year, indicating limited progress in controlling costs despite stagnant top-line growth. More concerning is the company’s liquidity position. American Airlines ended the quarter with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of just 0.52. A current ratio below 1 signals that the airline may not have enough short-term assets to meet its immediate obligations — an alarming sign for a capital-intensive industry like aviation.

American Airlines’ financial stability is under serious pressure. Without strategic adjustments to strengthen liquidity, rebuild traveler confidence and rein in costs, the airline may face deeper challenges in the coming quarters.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may consider Wabtec WAB and Kirby KEX.

WAB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.3% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.9%. Shares of WAB have risen 13% year to date.

KEX currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2.

KEX has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.7% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5%. Shares of KEX have rallied 10.5% year to date.

